Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 04 Giugno 2024
Aggiornato: 14:16
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Angel Yeast Partners with BakeMark Launching Multiple Product Lines at Bakery China 2024

04 giugno 2024 | 13.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Angel Yeast, (SH600298), the world's leading yeast manufacturer, joined hands with BakeMark to unveil a variety of product lines under the name BakeMark By Angel at Bakery China 2024, the 26th edition of the largest exhibition in the bakery and confectionery industry worldwide, held this year between May 21 and 24, in Shanghai. BakeMark is the top bakery ingredient manufacturer and distributor in North America. Looking forward, the two industry heavyweights will deliver quality bakery products and services that promote healthier eating choices among consumers.

Angel Yeast and BakeMark will team up to introduce three product lines featuring over 40 products including:

This product line includes bread mixes for bagel and sourdough, cake mixes, cookie and donut mixes, as well as decorative icings.

This product line offers rich, creamy, and tangy flavors, perfect for enhancing a variety of pastries and baked goods.

This product line features apricot, raspberry, and strawberry jams, condensed fruit fillings, fillings with 55% to 70% fruit content, and natural fruit fillings with a clean label.

According to research findings from Innova Market Insights, the baking ingredient sector in Asia is thriving and there's also a growing demand for 'clean label' options in the baking industry. The research findings also point out that by embracing healthy indulgence, global consumers are seeking nutritional value from bakery ingredients; they believe protein is the most important ingredient.

For many years, Angel Yeast has been committed to offering innovative products and solutions in response to the growing market demand for sustainable, high-protein, and plant-based protein products. "The joint efforts between Angel Yeast and BakeMark will broaden the product range of Angel Yeast in bakery ingredients to offer our partners and consumers a variety of healthy bakery solutions," said Wang Xishan, vice president of Angel Yeast.

Alexy Gourgourinis, global director at BakeMark, said that this new collaboration will strengthen the strategic partnership between the two companies and will also help grow BakeMark's presence in China, the Asia Pacific region, and Africa.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2429463/IMG_8943.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1586948/angel_logo_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/angel-yeast-partners-with-bakemark-launching-multiple-product-lines-at-bakery-china-2024-302163024.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Alimentazione Altro Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Ambiente Ambiente Alimentazione Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza at Bakery China BakeMark Launching Looking forward BakeMark is
Vedi anche
News to go
Ecobonus per le auto elettriche, esauriti fondi degli incentivi
News to go
Roma, operazione antidroga: tra arrestati anche ex Banda Magliana
News to go
Liste d'attesa, esami e visite nel weekend: bozza decreto
News to go
Incentivi auto, riparte Ecobonus 2024: cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Salvini: "Nessuna polemica con il presidente Mattarella"
News to go
Caro spiagge, aumenti dai lettini ai pedalò
News to go
Grano duro, mai così poco in 10 anni: in Italia produzione sotto 3,5 milioni di tonnellate
News to go
Dispersione scolastica, i dati dell'Italia
News to go
Auto elettriche cinesi, Ue verso conclusione indagine
News to go
Riforma Giustizia, Nordio: "Saranno più brevi i tempi dei processi"
News to go
Piano Israele per Gaza, Biden preme su Hamas
News to go
Pensioni dipendenti pubblici, spesa supera i 90 miliardi di euro


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza