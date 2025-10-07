MUNICH, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital asset technology developer Apertum Holding Ltd. has retained Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP to challenge a warning issued by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) concerning Apertum's DAO1 decentralized platform.

BaFin's warning alleges that DAO1 is operating without proper authorization under Regulation (EU) 2023/1114 on markets in crypto-assets (MiCAR). Apertum/DAO1's position is that no basis exists for the warning. On behalf of the company, Quinn Emanuel is engaging with BaFin regarding the scope of the authorization requirement under MiCAR. Apertum is committed to defending its position, securing its interests, and providing transformative technology to users in compliance with applicable laws in the jurisdictions where it operates.

In July, Quinn Emanuel successfully challenged a cease-and-desist order issued to Apertum by the Texas State Securities Board, resulting in the dismissal of that case.

Quinn Emanuel is a 1200+ lawyer business litigation firm—the largest in the world devoted solely to business litigation and arbitration with 34 global office locations. Surveys of major companies around the world have named it the "most feared" law firm in the world five times in six years. Firm lawyers have tried over 2,500 cases, winning 86% of them. When representing defendants, Quinn Emanuel's trial experience gets better settlements or defense verdicts. When representing plaintiffs, Quinn Emanuel lawyers have won nearly $80 billion in judgments and settlements. Quinn Emanuel has also obtained eight nine-figure jury verdicts, four 10-figure jury verdicts, 51 nine-figure settlements, and 20 10-figure settlements.

Quinn Emanuel has been named the No. 1 "most feared" law firm by The BTI Consulting Group five times in the past six years its annual "Most Feared Law Firms in Litigation" guide, in which in-house counsel name the firms they "want to steer clear of" when it comes to litigation. Chambers & Partners awarded Quinn Emanuel "Commercial Litigation Law Firm of the Year" at its 2024 Chambers USA Awards. The American Lawyer named Quinn Emanuel the top IP litigation firm in the U.S. in 2010 and 2025, and in 2023 ranked the firm as one of the top six commercial litigation firms in the country. UK legal periodical, The Lawyer named the firm "International Firm of the Year" in 2019. Between 2012 and 2024, Quinn Emanuel has received Law360's Practice Group of the Year recognition for 9 times across 7 different practice areas, including Class Actions, Technology, Life Sciences, Cybersecurity & Privacy, Securities, Fintech, and White Collar. Managing IP twice recognized the firm as having the "Best ITC Litigation Practice" and honored it with the "Firm of the Year" in the "Patent Contentious West" category in 2011. Legal Business has named Quinn Emanuel "US Law Firm of the Year" three times, in 2012, 2014, and 2016, and the firm's German offices have twice been named both "IP Litigation Firm of the Year" and "Patent Litigation Firm of the Year" by JUVE in 2012 and 2020, Germany's most prestigious legal publication. Global Investigations Review, a leading legal periodical covering global white-collar investigations, has named us the "Most Impressive Investigations Practice of the Year." Global Arbitration Review has named Quinn Emanuel as one of the top 10 best arbitration practices in the world. Global Competition Review named the firm's antitrust and competition practice among the "25 Global Elite," and has included Quinn Emanuel in their list of the world's top 10 competition litigation practices.

