Martedì 18 Giugno 2024
Aggiornato: 15:42
comunicato stampa

Apkudo's Bold Brand Refresh Designed to Match Sophisticated Product Portfolio

18 giugno 2024 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Our commitment to changing an industry starts from within.

BALTIMORE, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Apkudo, the leader in supply chain robotics, AI, and software for connected devices, today announced the launch of a new brand identity embracing the company's commitment to revolutionizing the connected device industry with new levels of sophistication. This visual identity refresh is the culmination of several changes the company has undergone in the last twelve months, including updates to mission, vision, and core values, acquisition activity, and international customer expansion.

"Apkudo is experiencing customer expansion and inorganic growth following the acquisition announcement of Mobile reCell," said Josh Matthews, Co-Founder and CEO of Apkudo. "Change is happening. Our product portfolio disrupts the conventional linear supply chain processes with new levels of sophistication. It was time to elevate and advance the brand to evolve with the business."

The logo retains the existing brand equity of the Apkudo wordmark and adds a new, modern logomark that brings meaning to who we are and how we show up for customers. The three arcs represent a unique letter, 'a'. The three arcs also represent the three simplified stages of a connected device—pre-use, in-use, and post-use for secondary devices. The new logo colors bring meaning and connection to the role of our groundbreaking Circular Industry Platform.

"We are changing the connected device industry. We help customers move their business forward by connecting data and processes in new ways, offering a gateway to the future," commented Kristen Barry, SVP of Marketing and Communications at Apkudo. "Our new brand identity brings dimension and movement to match our work for customers."

The brand refresh is live with a new website and being debuted at the Mobile Disrupt conference in Las Vegas. Customers will continue to see the refresh applied during a phased rollout through the end of 2024.

About Apkudo

Headquartered in Baltimore, MD with offices around the world, Apkudo helps companies managing connected devices to maximize device value, minimize labor costs and reduce e-waste. Apkudo's Circular Industry Platform provides a full suite of decision-support and operating tools: automated testing and grading systems, device lifecycle management and resale market integration. As a result, Apkudo customers always have the answer to the question, "What should I do with this device, right now?".

Media Contacts

Kristen BarryApkudoSenior Vice President, Marketing & Communicationskristen.barry@apkudo.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2441181/Apkudo_New_Logo_Presentation_Video.mp4 Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2002732/Apkudo_Logo_1v2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/apkudos-bold-brand-refresh-designed-to-match-sophisticated-product-portfolio-302175474.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
