Apryse's Strategic Growth Continues: LEADTOOLS Integration Powers Next-Level Apryse SDK Solutions with Enhanced Accessibility and Precision in Data Extraction

DENVER, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Apryse, the world's leading document processing technology provider, is proud to announce the release of Version 11.0 of both its Apryse Server and WebViewer SDKs. This latest release marks a significant step in the company's ongoing strategy of expanding its technology portfolio through in-house development and the acquisition and integration of best-in-class solutions, including LEADTOOLS, acquired earlier this year. By continually evolving its SDK suite, Apryse further solidifies its position as the industry's most advanced solution provider.

Version 11.0 delivers significant improvements in IDP capabilities, with enhancements to barcode processing and Optical Character Recognition (OCR) powered by LEADTOOLS:

By integrating LEADTOOLS technology into its SDKs, Apryse continues to extend its competitive edge, setting new standards in the document processing industry. Leveraging Apryse's proprietary AI model—designed to accurately extract text, tables, and complex forms from a diverse array of document types—alongside LEADTOOLS' advanced imaging and recognition capabilities, the SDK empowers developers to deliver intelligent, automated solutions. This integration of best-in-class technology unlocks new possibilities for developers across industries such as manufacturing, finance, legal, and healthcare, driving the creation of innovative applications through cutting-edge AI-powered automation.

In addition to the integration of LEADTOOLS functionality, WebViewer 11.0 now fully adheres to WCAG 2.1 AA UI Accessibility global standards, enabling developers to meet these requirements effortlessly. Key features include:

"We're thrilled to bring the power of LEADTOOLS into the Apryse portfolio with the release of v11," said Cassidy Smirnow, CEO of Apryse. "This integration significantly enhances our Intelligent Document Processing capabilities, allowing us to deliver even more advanced and efficient data extraction solutions to our customers. By combining LEADTOOLS' proven technology with our own innovations, we're continuing to lead the way in transforming how businesses manage documents."

Apryse Chief Product Officer Andrew Varley added, "With this latest release, we've made significant strides in improving accessibility for all users, ensuring that our solutions are as inclusive as they are powerful. By enhancing web and document accessibility features, we're enabling organizations to meet a wider range of needs while maintaining efficiency and compliance. We're excited about how these innovations will help our customers create more accessible digital experiences across their workflows."

In addition to its flagship SDK offerings, Apryse continues to lead with its industry-renowned products such as iText and Xodo, delivering flexible, scalable solutions for enterprises and small businesses alike.

About Apryse

Apryse, previously known as PDFTron, takes document solutions to the next level, making work better and life simpler. As a global leader in document processing technology, Apryse gives developers, enterprise customers, and small businesses the tools they need to reach their document goals faster and easier. Our product portfolio includes Apryse SDK, Fluent, iText, LEADTOOLS, and Xodo. Apryse technology works with all major platforms and a wide variety of unique file types. For more information, visit Apryse.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2543719/Apryse_Apryse_s_Strategic_Growth_Continues__LEADTOOLS_Integratio.jpg

Kristen Warner, Director, Brand & Communications,kwarner@apryse.com, 5192399375