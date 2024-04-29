Arctech Signs Land Lease Agreement with Saudi MODON, Strengthening Overseas Production

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Arctech signed a land lease agreement with Saudi Arabia's MODON regarding the construction of Arctech's factory in Jeddah, marking a new phase for Arctech's Saudi factory investment.

The factory will cover around 97,00㎡. Upon completion, it will become Arctech's second overseas production base following Gujarat, India. Planned for manufacturing high-quality PV tracking systems with a 3GW capacity, it can supply PV projects in the Middle East market. Coupled with Arctech's global supply chain, the localized production enables a 10GW local delivery capacity, bolstering supply chain resilience overseas.

Arctech's Jeddah factory will drive the local PV industry chain's development and increase employment opportunities, positively impacting Saudi Arabia's sustainable economic development. This agreement signifies a new start for Arctech to implement the "Belt and Road" cooperation initiative. Arctech will continue upholding its "going global, blending in and being integrated" globalization strategy, contributing to global sustainable development.

At the World Future Energy Summit 2024 in Abu Dhabi from April 16-18, Arctech showcased products including the dual-row multi-point drive "SkyWings" tracking system and one-stop off-grid PV-plus-storage BIPV solution, demonstrating industry-leading technologies.

SkyWings features a patented bi-directional transmission design achieving dual-row parallel tracking with 25% slope adaptability and 15% increased adjacent row installation tolerance, offering customers enhanced stability, power gains, and cost-effectiveness in challenging terrains and harsh conditions like droughts and sandstorms. This year, a 1GW Uzbekistan project's first phase using SkyWings achieved grid connection, enabling greater installation capacity on the same terrain, reducing pile installations by 20%, lowering prefabricated pile costs by ~20%, and cutting EPC costs by ~2%.

Addressing large module design challenges, Arctech's SkyLine II, SkySmart II, and SkyWings adopt the multi-point drive for an optimal 0° stow angle, reducing micro-crack risks. The triple D torque tube design further enhances stability, minimizes wind loads, and lowers installation costs, accommodating large modules' needs in complex conditions.

Arctech also showcased its off-grid PV-plus-storage BIPV solution integrating PV and energy storage systems. With modular assembly, soundproofing, insulation, and relocation capabilities, it can be customized for various scenarios like offices and residences.

Moving forward, Arctech will continue delivering cutting-edge technologies, exceptional products, and top-notch services to Middle Eastern and global customers, continuously contributing to the region's green energy development.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2399663/Arctech_Signs_Land_Lease_Agreement_Saudi_MODON_Strengthening_Overseas_Production.jpgVideo - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jpYWXM1pc38