Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 03 Aprile 2024
Aggiornato: 16:24
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Arena Announces Collaboration with AMD

03 aprile 2024 | 16.04
LETTURA: 2 minuti

AMD and Arena to scale deployment of the first AI test solution to enhance next-generation GPU performance optimizations

NEW YORK, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arena, a developer of specialist AI foundation models, today announced a collaboration to scale AMD's deployment of Arena Atlas, the world's first AI test & optimization product for the latest process node semiconductor technology.

Over the course of 2023, AMD and Arena piloted Atlas for AMD RadeonTM GPU testing and optimization. By quickly and autonomously identifying power and performance optimizations, AMD engineers can focus on other tasks, enabling increased productivity and accelerated product development. Atlas adds AI facilitation to the semiconductor configuration and testing process, enabling better and faster devices for consumers and professionals.

Atlas is able to make sense of multimodal data beyond standard text and video – such as power curves, thermal profiles, and streaming HD video – to build a fuller understanding of how a complex GPU behaves. This lets Atlas run testing and tuning jobs autonomously, reducing engineers' workloads and helping to accelerate some aspects of new product schedules. "What we've proven with Atlas for testing is just the beginning," said Pratap Ranade, Arena Co-Founder and CEO. "In the future, Atlas will also be able to help with debugging, root cause analysis, and eventually, the design of better chips and other complex electronics."

"In addition to empowering our customers with the latest capabilities to take advantage of the full power of AI in their businesses and industries, AMD is committed to leveraging advanced AI technologies internally to improve processes and ultimately deliver better solutions to our customers," said Andrej Zdravkovic, SVP and Chief Software Officer at AMD. "Atlas helps streamline the manually-intensive and lengthy process of configurating and testing today's complex GPU technologies, giving our engineers a leg up in maximizing the optimizations for next-generation products."

About Arena AIFounded in 2019 and based in New York City, Arena believes there's a better way to build and sell everything. Using industry-specific multimodal AI foundation models, Arena's products for advanced manufacturing, as well as consumer brands and distributors, are deployed at scale globally across some of the world's largest Fortune 500 companies.

Arena is backed by Initialized Capital, Goldcrest Capital, Founders Fund, Fifth Down Capital, Garuda Ventures and angel investors including Peter Thiel, Michael Seibel, General David Petraeus, Qasar Younis, and others.

Contact:Alison Wawrzynekalison@arena-ai.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2378053/ArenaLogo_10x_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/arena-announces-collaboration-with-amd-302106834.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza Announces Collaboration with Advanced Micro Devices performance optimizations Announces Collaboration
Vedi anche
News to go
Pasqua tra religione e tradizioni culinarie
News to go
Uova star della settimana di Pasqua
News to go
Sportelli bancari, sempre meno in Italia
News to go
Ora legale 2024, ecco quando spostare le lancette
News to go
Meteo, che tempo farà a Pasqua
News to go
Sciopero dei supermercati alla vigilia di Pasqua
News to go
Denatalità, ginecologi: "Con questo trend nel 2225 nascerà l'ultimo italiano"
News to go
Casa, "prezzi affitti cresciuti del 6,1% in due anni"
News to go
Bonus gasolio, domande al via dal primo aprile
News to go
Sequestrate 2 tonnellate di uova di Pasqua e Colombe
News to go
Smart working addio, il 31 marzo scade anche per genitori e fragili
News to go
Meloni in Libano, visita al contingente italiano a Shama


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza