Arena Announces Collaboration with AMD

AMD and Arena to scale deployment of the first AI test solution to enhance next-generation GPU performance optimizations

NEW YORK, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arena, a developer of specialist AI foundation models, today announced a collaboration to scale AMD's deployment of Arena Atlas, the world's first AI test & optimization product for the latest process node semiconductor technology.

Over the course of 2023, AMD and Arena piloted Atlas for AMD RadeonTM GPU testing and optimization. By quickly and autonomously identifying power and performance optimizations, AMD engineers can focus on other tasks, enabling increased productivity and accelerated product development. Atlas adds AI facilitation to the semiconductor configuration and testing process, enabling better and faster devices for consumers and professionals.

Atlas is able to make sense of multimodal data beyond standard text and video – such as power curves, thermal profiles, and streaming HD video – to build a fuller understanding of how a complex GPU behaves. This lets Atlas run testing and tuning jobs autonomously, reducing engineers' workloads and helping to accelerate some aspects of new product schedules. "What we've proven with Atlas for testing is just the beginning," said Pratap Ranade, Arena Co-Founder and CEO. "In the future, Atlas will also be able to help with debugging, root cause analysis, and eventually, the design of better chips and other complex electronics."

"In addition to empowering our customers with the latest capabilities to take advantage of the full power of AI in their businesses and industries, AMD is committed to leveraging advanced AI technologies internally to improve processes and ultimately deliver better solutions to our customers," said Andrej Zdravkovic, SVP and Chief Software Officer at AMD. "Atlas helps streamline the manually-intensive and lengthy process of configurating and testing today's complex GPU technologies, giving our engineers a leg up in maximizing the optimizations for next-generation products."

About Arena AIFounded in 2019 and based in New York City, Arena believes there's a better way to build and sell everything. Using industry-specific multimodal AI foundation models, Arena's products for advanced manufacturing, as well as consumer brands and distributors, are deployed at scale globally across some of the world's largest Fortune 500 companies.

Arena is backed by Initialized Capital, Goldcrest Capital, Founders Fund, Fifth Down Capital, Garuda Ventures and angel investors including Peter Thiel, Michael Seibel, General David Petraeus, Qasar Younis, and others.

