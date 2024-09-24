As Bright As Daylight: Dahua Launches WizColor Technology for Better Visual Experience Even at Night

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dahua Technology, a world-leading video-centric AIoT solution and service provider, proudly released the WizColor technology that seamlessly combines powerful AI-ISP, large pixel size sensor and F1.0 large aperture features in one camera. This unique integration enables cameras to effortlessly capture high quality images with vibrant colors during night time, ensuring fine details are preserved and minimizing motion blur in the image.

The WizColor technology offers abundant features and intelligent functions. It utilizes a high-performance AI-ISP chip that increases visual model processing efficiency by 40%, and reduces power consumption by 30%. The AI-ISP deep image processing algorithm provides 50% increase in detail restoration and 80% reduction in motion blur. It is also equipped with a billion-level model training that provides billion-level scenarios library, 50+ visual training networks, as well as 30+ categories of extreme scenario algorithms.

In addition, its F1.0 larger aperture absorbs higher amount of light, enabling the WizColor camera to capture more vivid and brighter image under lowlight conditions. In fact, the amount of the incoming light of WizColor's F1.0 aperture is 2.5 twice the amount of F1.6 aperture. What's more, its large pixel size sensor also means that more photons can be received and converted into stronger electrical signals. This greatly enhances the signal, resulting in an image with higher brightness and lower noise.

In terms of image quality, the WizColor technology brings a handful of notable benefits to users, including：

Overall, Dahua's WizColor technology further enhances image quality even under low light conditions, effectively providing clearer and more vivid details of the targets in the monitored scene. With its significantly higher image brightness and lower image noise, WizColor is ideal for a wide-range of application scenarios such as factories, farms, parking lots, fish ponds, courtyards, and more.

To learn more about WizColor, please visit the official webpage here.

