Mercoledì 21 Agosto 2024
Asia's First Offshore Wind Power Service Operation Vessels Delivered to Further Promoting Deep-Sea Energy Coupling Exploration

21 agosto 2024 | 16.25
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Electric (SEHK:2727, SSE:601727) subsidiary, Shanghai Electric Wind Power Group, took delivery of Asia's first offshore wind power service and operation vessels (SOVs), Zhizhen 100 and Zhicheng 60, recently in Qidong, Jiangsu province. Built by Zhenhua Heavy Industries, the motherships can carry out continuous operation and maintenance operations in deep water and deep-sea wind farms, which largely alleviates pain points in China's current mainstream marine transportation ships, including short window periods, the inability to hold continuous operations, frequent round trips, low efficiency, and poor functioning in severe sea conditions.

Liu Xiangnan, Vice President of Shanghai Electric Wind Power Group, commented, "These two offshore wind power service and operation vessels integrate efficient operation and maintenance, green and smart operations and maintenance, and are important carriers for the forward-looking structure of electric wind power in deep seas that will drive the high-quality development of China's offshore wind power operation and maintenance capabilities."

Specifications are varied for Zhizhen 100 and Zhicheng 60:

The two delivered SOVs are designed to offer efficient, sustainable, intelligent, and safe maintenance. They are both equipped with DP2 dynamic positioning system, have a large cargo space with the capacity to store heavy-duty wind turbine spare parts and have a self-sustaining capacity of over 30 days.

"As a pioneer, leader and builder of China's offshore wind power, Shanghai Electric Wind Power Group has been deeply involved in the development and growth of China's offshore wind power, and has actively responded to the needs of China's offshore wind power to develop in deep seas," said Liu. 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2486646/Shanghai_Electric.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2346204/Shanghai_Electric_logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/asias-first-offshore-wind-power-service-operation-vessels-delivered-to-further-promoting-deep-sea-energy-coupling-exploration-302227583.html

