Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 20 Marzo 2024
Aggiornato: 10:40
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Astronergy powers up 125MW utility-scale PV projects built by Solartech in Poland

20 marzo 2024 | 10.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

HANGZHOU, China, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, in partnership with Solartech, a leading player in Poland's EPC market, Astronergy delivered high-efficiency module products to support two utility-scale PV farm projects in Augstynka and Jeziorko, Poland. These projects, with a combined capacity of 125MW, showcase Astronergy's dedication to sustainable energy solutions and make a remarkable contribution to the development of renewable energy in the local region.

Known for exceptional efficiency and high reliability, Astronergy ASTRO series PV modules will support the Augstynka and Jeziorko PV farm projects to drive positive changes to the local environment. With an expected annual production of 12.76 million kWh of clean electricity, these projects will contribute to reducing carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 102,718 tons each year.

Poland has been steadily increasing its focus on renewable energy development, aiming to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels and transition to a more sustainable energy mix. The Augstynka and Jeziorko PV farm projects align perfectly with Poland's renewable energy objectives, demonstrating the country's commitment to embracing clean energy technologies and combating climate change.

Bartek Zysiński, CEO at Solartech, expressed enthusiasm about the projects, stating, "As a leading EPC & project developer, at Solartech we are excited to collaborate with Astronergy, partnering up to deliver the most up-to-date and innovative solutions in the market for our utility-scale PV farms."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2366903/A_photo_captures_Augstynka_solar_farm_Astronergy_solar_panels.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2366904/A_photo_captures_Jeziorko_solar_farm_Astronergy_solar_panels.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/astronergy-powers-up-125mw-utility-scale-pv-projects-built-by-solartech-in-poland-302093939.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ambiente Ambiente ICT ICT Agricoltura_E_Allevamento Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Ambiente Altro EPC market utility scale PV PV Poland's
Vedi anche
News to go
Morti sul lavoro, flash mob a Roma: mille bare in piazza del Popolo
News to
Rottamazione quater, ancora poche ore per pagare prime tre rate
News to go
Papà italiani più vecchi d'Europa, il primo figlio a 36 anni
News to go
Russia, Putin presidente fino al 2030
News to go
Decreto Flussi 2024, oggi click day per lavoratori non stagionali
News to go
Mattarella: "Le guerre in Ucraina e Medio Oriente vanno fermate"
News to go
Miele, Coldiretti: "Quello italiano affossato da import sleale e cambiamenti climatici"
News to go
Coldiretti: "Quasi 200mila imprenditrici nel settore agricolo"
News to go
Elezioni Russia, inchiostro nelle urne e slogan pro Ucraina: le proteste ai seggi
New to go
Aldo Moro, 46 anni fa la strage di Via Fani
New sto go
Amazon rivoluziona le regole del reso, cosa cambia
News to go
Caro voli, sconti ai residenti in Sicilia


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza