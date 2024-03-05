Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 05 Marzo 2024
Aggiornato: 11:04
ATM Capability Through System-to-System Integration

05 marzo 2024 | 11.00
LETTURA: 1 minuti

HERNDON, Va., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Metron Aviation, a global leader in software solutions for Air Traffic Management (ATM) and Air Traffic Flow Management (ATFM) systems, will exhibit at the Airspace World 2024 show in Geneva, Switzerland.

On Wednesday March 20, 2024, during Airspace World 2024 Metron Aviation will present a panel on - Enhanced ATM Capability Through System-to-System Integration. This panel of industry experts representing different aspects of ATM will gather to discuss the benefits and capability extension that can be realized through greater system integration. 

Metron Aviation is honored and excited to present this outstanding group of industry experts:

During the tradeshow, between March 19-21, 2024, Metron Aviation invites attendees to visit Stand #J08 in Geneva to learn more about their ATM and ATFM solutions and options for onsite deployment or cloud solution delivery models.

In addition, Metron Aviation will showcase its Harmony System and Post-Operations Evaluation Tool for its primary stakeholders — airlines, airports, and air navigation service providers. Metron Aviation's smart software enables its users to better manage the efficient use of their airspace and airport capacities while also meeting their environmental goals and mitigating impact on our ecosystem.

About Metron AviationMetron Aviation is a global leader in aviation software development for air navigation service providers, airlines, airports, and the U.S. Federal government. Our technical software is implemented via onsite deployment or cloud solutions in support of our primary focus — to be the global brand that delivers excellent services in the aviation industry and inspires customers through an exceptional experience.

For details, visit www.metronaviation.com

Contact: events@metronaviation. com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2264036/Metron_Aviation_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/atm-capability-through-system-to-system-integration-302079006.html

