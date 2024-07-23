ATTENTION HARRY POTTER FANS - ALL ABOARD THE HOGWARTS EXPRESS!

Back to Hogwarts real life and digital celebrations confirmed for cities all over the world, including New York, Madrid, Rome, Rio de Janeiro, Hamburg, Paris, London, Tokyo, and more

LONDON, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Back to Hogwarts (1st September) is one of the biggest moments in the wizarding calendar, marking the day students make their way back to the magical school for another year of mayhem and adventure. Today, it's a day of global celebration so, grab your copy of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, shake out those robes, stock up on Chocolate Frogs and practice your swish and flick … it's time to go Back to Hogwarts!

BLOCKBUSTER FILMS RETURN TO THE WORLD'S BIG SCREENSGrossing over $7.7 billion at the box office during their original theatrical run, Harry Potter is one of the most enduringly popular series of all time. Theatres all over the world will run special Back to Hogwarts screenings of the iconic movies between now and the 1st of September. Check www.wizardingworld.com and local listings for details.

BACK TO HOGWARTS X SNAPCHATOn 1st September, Snapchatters worldwide can access two brand new Back to Hogwarts Lenses inspired by the famous Sorting Hat and Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, exclusively via the app. From 26th August until 9th September, fans in London, Paris, Rio de Janeiro, New York City and Tokyo can see how the Hogwarts Express looks against a backdrop of five of the world's most iconic landmarks - The Eiffel Tower, Copacabana Fort, The National Gallery, Grand Central Terminal, and the Hachiko Statue. Scan and marvel as the iconic train comes to life on screen.

GLOBAL FAN CELEBRATIONSHarry Potter has a fan community like no other - expect digital activities, in-person events, watch-alongs, and celebratory moments at Harry Potter destinations around the world - including The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Destinations & Experiences, all three Warner Bros. Studio Tours and various Harry Potter travelling experience locations. Fans can also engage in Harry Potter activities and see the latest LEGO Harry Potter range at select LEGO retail stores and LEGO.com, with more details to follow soon. Here's a peek at some of the exciting activity planned…

UK

USA

EUROPE

ASIA

ONLINE

For Back to Hogwarts updates, check out www.wizardingworld.com, get Sorted into your Hogwarts house and sign up for the Harry Potter Fan Club.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2465149/Warner_Bros.jpg