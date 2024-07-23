Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 23 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 14:36
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

ATTENTION HARRY POTTER FANS - ALL ABOARD THE HOGWARTS EXPRESS!

23 luglio 2024 | 14.01
LETTURA: 6 minuti

Back to Hogwarts real life and digital celebrations confirmed for cities all over the world, including New York, Madrid, Rome, Rio de Janeiro, Hamburg, Paris, London, Tokyo, and more

LONDON, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Back to Hogwarts (1st September) is one of the biggest moments in the wizarding calendar, marking the day students make their way back to the magical school for another year of mayhem and adventure. Today, it's a day of global celebration so, grab your copy of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, shake out those robes, stock up on Chocolate Frogs and practice your swish and flick … it's time to go Back to Hogwarts!

 

 

BLOCKBUSTER FILMS RETURN TO THE WORLD'S BIG SCREENSGrossing over $7.7 billion at the box office during their original theatrical run, Harry Potter is one of the most enduringly popular series of all time. Theatres all over the world will run special Back to Hogwarts screenings of the iconic movies between now and the 1st of September. Check www.wizardingworld.com and local listings for details.

BACK TO HOGWARTS X SNAPCHATOn 1st September, Snapchatters worldwide can access two brand new Back to Hogwarts Lenses inspired by the famous Sorting Hat and Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, exclusively via the app. From 26th August until 9th September, fans in London, Paris, Rio de Janeiro, New York City and Tokyo can see how the Hogwarts Express looks against a backdrop of five of the world's most iconic landmarks - The Eiffel Tower, Copacabana Fort, The National Gallery, Grand Central Terminal, and the Hachiko Statue. Scan and marvel as the iconic train comes to life on screen.

GLOBAL FAN CELEBRATIONSHarry Potter has a fan community like no other - expect digital activities, in-person events, watch-alongs, and celebratory moments at Harry Potter destinations around the world - including The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Destinations & Experiences, all three Warner Bros. Studio Tours and various Harry Potter travelling experience locations. Fans can also engage in Harry Potter activities and see the latest LEGO Harry Potter range at select LEGO retail stores and LEGO.com, with more details to follow soon. Here's a peek at some of the exciting activity planned…

UK

www.wizardingworld.comstHarry Potter YouTube channelCursed Child websitestminalima.com/whats-on

USA

thstst

EUROPE

stststth

ASIA

thst

ONLINE

Harry Potter YouTube channel

For Back to Hogwarts updates, check out www.wizardingworld.com, get Sorted into your Hogwarts house and sign up for the Harry Potter Fan Club.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2465149/Warner_Bros.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/attention-harry-potter-fans---all-aboard-the-hogwarts-express-302201771.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Turismo ICT Media_E_Pubblicita Turismo Economia_E_Finanza HOGWARTS express all ABOARD including New York Hogwarts real
Vedi anche
News to go
Elezioni Usa 2024, nomination Kamala Harris sempre più vicina
News to go
Ddl su nomi femminili, retromarcia della Lega
News to go
Turismo, 36 milioni di italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo, cavallette e insetti alieni devastano campi e frutteti
News to go
Biden si ritira da corsa alla Casa Bianca, ultime news
News to go
Crosetto: "Ruolo inviato per Fronte Sud a Spagna? Quasi un affronto personale"
News to go
Governance Poll, torna il sondaggio su sindaci e governatori più amati
News to go
A maggio aumentato il debito pubblico italiano
News to go
Decreto agricoltura, c'è il via libera definitivo dalla Camera: le misure
News to go
Boom del falso Made in Italy, in 2023 sequestrati oltre 7 milioni di prodotti
News to go
Vaccini, Onu: nei bimbi sotto i livelli pre-Covid
News to go
Assicurazioni, Fisac Cgil: utili record a 8 miliardi nel 2023


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza