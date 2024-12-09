Automa expands operations in the European energy market

The Brazilian company opens an office in Portugal and delivers solutions for five solar plants in France and Poland in 2024

PORTO, Portugal, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Automa, a technology and software company focused on the operation of and efficiency gains for the electricity sector, has just announced its expansion into the European market. This November, the company opens a new base in Portugal, which will serve renewable energy generators and distributors throughout Europe. Five new photovoltaic plants with Automa solutions are expected to start operating in 2024, four of them in France, and one in Poland.

Expansion into the European market is the result of significant growth in Brazil, serving the largest energy companies in the country. In the last three years, the company has grown by more than 40% a year, considering all its operational fronts: hydro, wind, solar, energy storage, and substations. "Our goal is for international revenue to outstrip today's revenue in Brazil within four years," explains Marcelo Ferreira, CEO and founder of Automa. In Brazil, Automa is responsible for managing a quarter of all renewable energy generation in the country (40 GW).

Automa's operational team is now working in the city of Porto, Portugal. In 2025, a new commercial office will start operating in Madrid, Spain, led by Giorgio Inforzato, a professional who has extensive experience of 15 years in the European renewable energy market.

Automa's operations in Europe coincide with the delivery of the company's first projects in the region. Solutions are expected to be delivered for monitoring and operating solar plants in France and Poland, all owned by EDP Renewables.

"Going through the screenings of European companies in the approval process for our solutions is very representative of Automa. It is a validation of our effort to develop first-rate products and services, which are being approved by the largest and most demanding renewable energy companies in the world," explains Marcelo Ferreira.

In 18 years of operation, Automa has become a leader in technologies for the automation sector, offering solutions such as SCADA, Automatic Maneuver Control, Power Limitation Optimizer, Turnkey Automation, Power Plant Controller, and SunOp. With these technologies, its customers have obtained an increase of up to 5% in energy generation. In all, more than 1,000 projects, 50 operations centers, and more than 200 substations with technology developed by the company have been delivered.

Contact: Automa@pina-una.com