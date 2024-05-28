Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 28 Maggio 2024
Aggiornato: 10:43
Azazie, the Leading DTC Bridal Brand, Unveils the Ultimate Destination Wedding Guide for the Summer 2024 Bride

28 maggio 2024
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LOS ANGELES, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Azazie, the Leading DTC Bridal Brand, is thrilled to announce the release of its definitive guide to destination wedding dresses and bridesmaid dresses for the 2024 summer brides. As the world becomes more connected and couples seek out unique venues to exchange vows, Azazie is at the forefront, offering an exquisite collection tailored to meet the dreams of every bride embarking on a destination wedding journey.

Wedding Dresses: Trends Tailored for Every Destination

Bridesmaid Dresses: The Perfect Complement

Whether exchanging vows on a sun-kissed beach or within an ancient castle's walls, Azazie's bridesmaid dresses are designed to complement the unique setting of each destination wedding:

About Azazie: Azazie is the leading direct-to-consumer (DTC) e-tailer, providing an array of bridal gowns, bridesmaid dresses, wedding guest dresses, evening gowns, and accessories. Designed in Los Angeles, Azazie disrupts the traditional wedding industry by presenting made-to-order gowns at an affordable price point. The brand is dedicated to promoting body-positive fashion, ensuring that all dresses are meticulously cut and sewn to order, and offering free customization for size. Explore our website to discover hundreds of bridal and bridesmaid gowns and dresses, available in over 80 enticing color options.

Media Contact:AzaziePR@azazie.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/azazie-the-leading-dtc-bridal-brand-unveils-the-ultimate-destination-wedding-guide-for-the-summer-2024-bride-302155827.html

