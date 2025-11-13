circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Bach Visits Guangzhou, Praising One Heung Kong: Truly Magnificent!

13 novembre 2025 | 15.24
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On the afternoon of November 10, Dr. Thomas Bach, Honorary President for Life of the IOC, visited Guangzhou. During his visit, he toured the 10th China Sports Art Exhibition and China Sports Culture Exhibition, reminiscing about his unforgettable experiences at the National Games over the years. He also received a Chinese-characteristic artwork as a gift from China Sports Museum. Afterward, Bach visited the One Heung Kong Art Square, where he explored an art exhibition by the renowned sculptor Yuan Xikun.

At the exhibition venue, Bach cut the ribbon for the art show and delved into Yuan Xikun's exhibition. Appreciating a portrait sculpture that Yuan had meticulously crafted for him, Bach stopped to admire it and even posed for a photo, creating a heartwarming moment that was dubbed "Bach Meets Bach". He was full of praise for Yuan's works, believing they had perfectly captured the spirit and essence of sports figures, showcasing a perfect blend of sports spirit and humanistic art.

Yuan Xikun, an artist of international renown, has been honored as the UN Artistic Master for the Environment and enjoys a high standing in the global art world. He has created a series of lifelike sculptures of the modern Olympic founder Pierre de Coubertin, former IOC President Juan Antonio Samaranch, and Bach himself. These works not only immortalize the charisma of Olympic leaders but also serve as precious vessels for sports and humanistic memories.

In an interview with Guangzhou Daily, Bach expressed his joy at being in China every time. His trip to the National Games had allowed him to meet many outstanding athletes, making it an incredibly valuable experience. He firmly believed that the 15th National Games of the People's Republic of China would be a resounding success for both the athletes and the organizers.

At the One Heung Kong Champion Home, Bach also had a warm and friendly exchange with several sports champion representatives, including badminton world champion Tang Jiuhong, Olympic champion and world record holder Wu Dajing, 2012 London Olympics men's synchronized 10m platform champion and Guangzhou Diving Team head coach Zhang Yanquan, and former Chinese synchronized swimming national team athlete and world champion Zhong Ni. Together, they witnessed the launch of this platform that integrates sports spirit and artistic flair during the National Games.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2822084/image_841870_12507477.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bach-visits-guangzhou-praising-one-heung-kong-truly-magnificent-302614609.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Sport Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Sport Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Svelate le uniformi di Milano Cortina, il racconto di Malagò - Video
Ecco il kit che scova la droga nei drink, come si usa e cosa scopre - Video
Dall'Ucraina al Medio Oriente, si apre oggi in Canada G7 Esteri con Tajani: videonews dal nostro inviato
Dal carcere all'atelier, Manuel e la sartoria che cambia la vita - Video
Peppe Vessicchio, l'ultimo grande applauso ai funerali nella 'sua' Montesacro - Video
Vessicchio, la dedica di Fabio Fazio a Che tempo che fa - Video
Giustizia, Parodi (Anm): "Disservizio informatico? Risolto in 12 ore ma App inadeguata" - Video
Frankenstein, Guillermo del Toro: "Il mondo si vergogna di esprimere le emozioni" - Video
De Niro contro Trump: "Noi americani non vogliamo una dittatura fascista" - Video
Sanremo, Conti: "Rumors e polemiche? Sono il bello, spero che ci siano" - Video
Droga, flash mob +Europa alla Conferenza nazionale: "Fallite politiche del governo"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza