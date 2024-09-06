Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 06 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 16:54
Bc Babycare Marks a Stellar Debut at Germany's Kind+Jugend 2024

06 settembre 2024 | 17.53
LETTURA: 3 minuti

COLOGNE, Germany, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bc Babycare, a leader in innovative products for mothers and babies, made a remarkable debut at Kind+Jugend 2024, the premier international trade fair for baby and toddler outfitting, which opened in Cologne, Germany, on September 3. The brand captivated industry-wide attention with its exceptional designs and groundbreaking technology.

Bc Babycare Debuts at Kind+Jugend 2024, Showcasing Innovations That Reshape Infant Care

This year's Kind+Jugend hosted nearly 1,000 exhibitors from 46 countries, offering a stage for some of the world's most intriguing products.

Bc Babycare, established by a designer with a vision for "creating products by thinking like parents", offers an array of solutions from food and clothing to daily essentials and travel gear—covering everything but milk powder. The company serves modern families from pregnancy to the sixth year of a child's life. With avant-garde designs, global sourcing strategies, and cutting-edge technology, Bc Babycare has earned acclaim from over 50 million users, with its strongest market foothold in 30 countries such as China, Japan, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

At the event, Bc Babycare displayed 122 products that reinvent the basics, including revolutionary designs in diapers, baby bottles, and water cups. Particularly notable is the Free Series Baby Carrier, which has been perfected through 11 years of dedicated refinement and innovation. Its seamless, vest-style design makes it easy to put on and take off, with front adjustments for single-person use. Additionally, the hyperboloid stool core design avoids stomach pressure, making it ideal for post-cesarean recovery.

Bc Babycare has also led significant advancements in diaper technology with the introduction of a SAP composite core made from spunlace non-woven fabric, eliminating traditional issues of clumping and fragility in wood pulp cores and reducing the diaper profile to the thickness of a coin. Its flower-bud waistband design has set a new standard in premium pull-up diapers, catering to the unique physiological traits and functional needs of babies through a diverse and specialized product range including the Royal Lion, Air Pro, and Flower Bud series.

Bc Babycare Broadens Its Global Influence with Strategic Expansions

Bc Babycare is making waves globally, not only with its online presence on Amazon, SHEIN, TEMU, and Lazada but also in the physical retail sphere. Its flagship store, an expansive 500-square-meter space in Dubai Mall's dedicated mother and baby zone, marks a significant leap in its offline expansion. The acquisition of New Zealand's Babypantry in 2020 further underscores the commitment to global growth.

The company has strategically invested in its supply chain, working closely with 10 strategic partners and 10 long-term partners, which include notable companies such as Henkel in Germany, LYCRA in the US, and Signify in the Netherlands. The partnerships focus on high-quality fibers, adhesives, lighting solutions, and specialized materials, enhancing product quality from the ground up. By relentlessly optimizing the supply chain infrastructure, Bc Babycare has not only extended product quality assurance and innovation to the very origins of the industrial chain but also embarked on collaborative research endeavors with international material leaders.

Bc Babycare's debut at the Kind+Jugend 2024 was more than just a participation; it was a proclamation of the brand's robust presence and confidence in the global market. Looking forward, Bc Babycare is dedicated to continuous improvement in design and R&D, aiming to provide mothers and babies around the world with premium, convenient, and safe products and services. This commitment is part of a broader ambition to drive sustainable growth and elevate industry standards globally.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2498470/Bc_Babycare.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2498471/Bc_Babycare.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bc-babycare-marks-a-stellar-debut-at-germanys-kindjugend-2024-302240774.html

