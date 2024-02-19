BE OPEN supports the 2nd International Conference on Sustainability in Riyadh

LONDON, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 18, 2024 with support from BE OPEN the 2nd International Conference on Sustainability: Developments & Innovations started at Prince Sultan University in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with a spectacular opening ceremony.

The 2024 conference and exhibition focus on the best engineering practices employed in achieving sustainable development goals, and strive to connect talented people with decision-makers and limitless opportunities.

ICSDI 2024 invites visitors on a transformative journey across six pivotal tracks: Sustainable Construction and Resilient Infrastructure, Sustainable Manufacturing and Industrial Ecology, Innovations in Renewable Energy, Future Cities, Sustainable Built Environment Design, and Policies for Achieving SDGs.

Along with presentations on challenging tasks, innovative projects and latest research, ICSDI 2024 is offering lectures, workshops and panel discussions that feature an array of distinguished speakers. Representatives of the Saudi Ministries of Energy, Investment, representatives of the UNDP structures, Saudi and international environmental authorities, business, institutions deeply involved in sustainability, innovation, and environmental causes.

On February 21st, BE OPEN Director Gennady Terebkov will speak at the panel discussion dedicated to the role of international organizations in promoting sustainability aspects about the achievements and ambition of the foundation's SDG-focused competition programme. His fellow-panelists will be the UNDP Deputy Resident Representative for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Dr. Margaret Jones Williams, Managing Director for Horváth Middle East Patrick Braunschweig and May Barber, LEED Green Associate Architect.

BE OPEN will strongly advocate inclusion of sustainability programs into curriculums of universities worldwide, as well as encourage students to build their own awareness and personally contribute to sustainability causes.

Founder of BE OPEN Elena Baturina explains the reasons behind BE OPEN's SDG-themed programme: "Everyone is needed to reach the ambitious targets set by the UN's SDG programme - the creativity, knowhow, technology and financial resources from all of humanity. BE OPEN's programme strives to help educate wider audiences that sustainable future is dependent on all of us, yet I am convinced that the younger generation today is a more responsible and aware one. I see incredible commitment, responsiveness and audacity in how they approach whatever problems we ask them to tackle."

BE OPEN is a global initiative to foster creativity and innovation, a thinktank whose mission is to promote people and ideas today to build solutions for tomorrow. It is a cultural and social initiative supported by international philanthropist and businessperson Elena Baturina.

