Mercoledì 20 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 11:14
Beatbot, A Global Leader in High-End Robotic Pool Cleaners, Shines as the Highlight of Piscine Global with Groundbreaking Innovations

20 novembre 2024
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Pool Cleaning Champion Setting a New Global Benchmark for Intelligent Pool Care

LYON, France, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beatbot, a global leader in cutting-edge robotic pool cleaning technology, is making waves at Piscine Global in Lyon, France, from November 19th to 22nd, 2024. This marks Beatbot's much-anticipated debut at Piscine Global, a premier industry event that unites key players and sets the standard for innovations in the pool sector. As part of its mission to revolutionize smart pool care, Beatbot is introducing Europe to its latest breakthroughs to forge connections with stakeholders and solidify its presence in the region.

Setting New Standards with Breakthrough Technology

Beatbot is set to showcase its flagship products—the AquaSense Series and iSkim Ultra—at booth 6K90. These advanced robotic solutions represent the pinnacle of pool cleaning innovation and efficiency.

Experience the Future of Pool Cleaning at Booth 6K90

Piscine Global visitors are invited to experience Beatbot's revolutionary products firsthand. Don't miss the chance to explore how Beatbot is redefining pool maintenance with smart, sustainable, and highly efficient solutions.

For more information about Beatbot's comprehensive range of pool cleaning solutions, please visit Beatbot's official website.

About Beatbot

Beatbot is a technology brand redefining smart pool care and is dedicated to the global robotization of swimming pool environments. Founded by industry experts with over 10 years of experience in leading home robotics companies, the company is growing rapidly, with offices in multiple countries and a strong R&D team, taking up 70% of the workforce. Pioneering core technologies like brushless water pumps, AUV spatial locomotion, sonar laser SLAM, and space mapping navigation algorithms, Beatbot has secured numerous patents and pioneered industry-first innovations. The company currently holds over 160 patents (granted and under application), including 65 patents for inventions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2563046/Beatbot_Makes_a_Striking_Debut_Piscine_Global.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2394852/Beatbot_LOGO.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beatbot-a-global-leader-in-high-end-robotic-pool-cleaners-shines-as-the-highlight-of-piscine-global-with-groundbreaking-innovations-302311228.html

