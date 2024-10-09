Cerca nel sito
 
Berite Labelle spotted at the Ritz Paris, surrounded by the biggest French influencers, for the pre-launch of her perfume brand, Blone

PARIS, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International model and actress Berite Labelle made a quick stop in the capital for the pre-launch of her new brand Blone Haute Parfumerie.

On this occasion, an exceptional dinner was organized in a private room at the Ritz, transformed by a spectacular floral decoration, paying homage to the natural raw materials used in the creation of her fragrances.

With an eye for detail, Berite also had the bar manager of the Ritz, Romain de Courcy, create a cocktail with floral notes.

Fostering a spirit of friendliness, elegance, and celebration, the evening, animated by the duo Doppelgänger, allowed guests to engage with Berite Labelle about her new haute perfumery brand, as well as her activities as a model and international influencer.

Among the 25 guests, Raphael Say, Dani Maya, Antoine Goretti, Sonia Gleis, Emmanuel Foures, Barabara Thome Pires, Karl Bradle of Aedes de Venustas, and Ricardo P Lloyd were seen, who came especially for the occasion to learn more about this still-secret project, which will be revealed to the public in Los Angeles in the coming months.

A multi-faceted and hyperactive woman, Berite Labelle was chosen in 2024 by Balmain to embody the new global campaign for the French house, marking the 50th anniversary of the haircare line. She has recently graced the covers of magazines as the new face for the Balmain Hair Couture line, as well as for the Akris brand for which she walked the runway during the Cannes Film Festival.

Currently based in the United States, she is above all a woman of the world: Berite was born in Tiraspol, Moldova. At the age of four, she moved to Bosnia, then Germany before landing in Geneva, Switzerland, at the age of six. A lover of languages from an early age, she is fluent in Russian, French, and English, and has practical knowledge of Spanish, Italian, and Arabic.

Media Contact:Tracy Paul & Company, Inc. tracy@tracypaul.com 

#blonehauteparfumerie

 

 

 

 

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2526407/TracyPaul_2.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2526640/Berite_Labelle.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2526641/Berite_Labelle_Ritz_Paris.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2526406/TracyPaul_3.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2526408/TracyPaul_1.jpgVideo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2526696/GETTY___SIZZLE_BERITE_LABELLE_RITZ.mp4Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2526700/Blone_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/berite-labelle-spotted-at-the-ritz-paris-surrounded-by-the-biggest-french-influencers-for-the-pre-launch-of-her-perfume-brand-blone-302271508.html

