BetterCloud Acquires Leading File Sharing Governance Company

Tricent acquisition further positions BetterCloud as the only SaaS Lifecycle Management platform

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BetterCloud, the leader in Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Lifecycle Management, announced today at the Altitude 2024 Conference its acquisition of Tricent, a leading file sharing governance company. File sharing, a powerful business productivity and collaboration capability, is a security nightmare for IT. Unsecured file sharing increases business risk by creating security vulnerabilities, compliance issues, intellectual property loss, and exposure to data breaches and leaks. Tricent's automated data governance enables IT departments to easily create, manage, and audit file sharing behavior for Google Workspace and Microsoft 365.

"Reducing the business risk of collaborating with cloud applications requires not only setting system and data access permissions, but also regularly unsharing files shared externally," stated Jesse Levin, CEO of BetterCloud. "Tricent empowers IT to automatically govern file sharing across thousands of users and millions of files so businesses can collaborate responsibly across their operating ecosystem. The Tricent acquisition expands our presence in EMEA and further positions BetterCloud as the only unified solution for IT to manage the entire SaaS lifecycle, including SaaS user automation, spend optimization, and data file security."

BetterCloud also announced today a series of product innovations at Altitude 2024, which include:

These advanced capabilities reflect BetterCloud's continued momentum and industry leadership. Today's Tricent announcement caps off a year in which the company released a record level of product features and enhancements, and acquired and integrated its spend optimization product. The accelerated innovation and customer value also enabled the company to launch the industry's first and only platform ROI guarantee. The BetterCloud Guarantee, 3x ROI within 90 days, assures new customers that they can quickly identify meaningful software spend savings.

The BetterCloud Altitude 2024 Conference connected over 150 professionals today in Times Square New York. It is the authentic conference for SaaS management, designed for IT professionals seeking to propel their organizations and careers forward. Now in its 8th year, Altitude is where rising industry leaders and top-tier experts converge to accelerate growth and innovation. This year featured keynotes from Mindy Lieberman, CIO of MongoDB, and Margaret Minter, CIO of Bazaarvoice, as well as expert-led sessions and customer speakers from GlobalPay, Voi, Kin, Definitive Healthcare, Bullhorn, and Green Dot Public Schools.

To learn more about the risks and actual cost to your organization of unmanaged shared files visit the Tricent file sharing calculator, and more about the Tricent acquisition can be found on the BetterCloud Monitor blog.

About BetterCloud

BetterCloud is the platform for harnessing the power of SaaS, transforming IT from cost center to value creator by managing the entire SaaS lifecycle. Only BetterCloud unifies SaaS spend optimization, user automation, and data governance in an integrated platform. With 90+ pre-built integrations, including Google, Microsoft 365, Zoom, and more, IT is empowered to drive strategic business impact. Trusted by thousands of customers and over 2 million users, BetterCloud provides unique insight into $35B+ in annual SaaS transactions. For more information visit https://www.bettercloud.com/.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2360280/BetterCloud_Logo.jpg