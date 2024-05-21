Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 21 Maggio 2024
13:48
Biopharma Leaders Shape the Future of Drug Development at Veeva R&D and Quality Summit Europe

21 maggio 2024 | 13.04
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Ascendis, Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, and Teva to keynote sharing innovations to drive better patient outcomes

BARCELONA, Spain, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that leaders from Ascendis Pharma A/S, Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, and Teva will be keynote speakers at Veeva R&D and Quality Summit, Europe, June 4-5 in Madrid, Spain. Life sciences professionals across the industry will come together to share how connected technologies across clinical, regulatory, safety, and quality are advancing innovations for patients.

As one of the largest gatherings of biopharma leaders in Europe, Veeva R&D and Quality Summit will bring together over 1,000 industry professionals to share learnings across more than 100 sessions. Bayer and Jazz Pharmaceuticals will join Rik Van Mol, senior vice president of Veeva Development Cloud, and Avril England, general manager of Veeva Vault, for the opening keynote to explore the future of development for new medicines and therapies.

The event's zone keynotes include:

A panel with Elpida Therapeutics CEO Terry Pirovolakis and Veeva experts will close the event with a discussion on how the industry can best accelerate the development of life-saving rare disease gene therapies.

"Connecting clinical, regulatory, safety, and quality is key to advancing the product lifecycle and delivering better outcomes for patients," says Rik Van Mol, senior vice president of Veeva Development Cloud. "At Veeva R&D and Quality Summit, biopharma leaders can connect, exchange ideas, and share new strategies to advance the industry forward together."

Veeva R&D and Quality Summit is open exclusively to life sciences professionals. Register and review the agenda at veeva.com/eu/Summit.

Additional InformationConnect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems

About Veeva SystemsVeeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

Veeva Forward-looking StatementsThis release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 9 and 10), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

Contact:

Jeremy WhittakerVeeva Systems+49-695-095-5486jeremy.whittaker@veeva.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488285/Veeva_Systems_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/biopharma-leaders-shape-the-future-of-drug-development-at-veeva-rd-and-quality-summit-europe-302150491.html

