Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 22 Marzo 2024
Aggiornato: 11:44
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Bitcoin Halving Frenzy: Join Bybit's Miner's Point Plaza for a Shot at $1 Million and Witness History!

22 marzo 2024 | 11.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DUBAI, UAE, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by volume, today launched Miner's Points Plaza to celebrate the Bitcoin Halving. It's a gamified event where users complete fun tasks, earn points, and mine a 2 BTC prize pool.

Why Bitcoin Halving MattersThe crypto community is gearing up for the Halving — a pivotal event slashing the creation rate of new bitcoins in half and potentially boosting their value due to scarcity. But what is the Halving?It occurs every four years and has historically been followed by significant price increases for BTC:

Bybit's celebratory Miner's Points Plaza is a game where participants "mine" BTC and swap their earnings for rewards including the opportunity to seize a share of a $1,000,000 prize pool. Each user will receive a collectible NFT, which they can upgrade by unlocking new levels, culminating in the coveted "Queen Katherine" level.How to Join Bybit Miner's Points Plaza

The Miner's Points Plaza kicks off on Mar. 22, 2024, running until Apr. 22, 2024, and winners will have until May 2, 2024, to exchange their points for prizes.

"At Bybit, we don't just witness history; we create it," said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. "Our trading volume is near all-time highs and users are flocking to take advantage of our products. The Miner's Points Plaza offers our community the platform to maximize their gains during the Bitcoin Halving, reinforcing our commitment to leading the way in gamified experiences."

Every entrant is guaranteed a small USDT prize just for showing up, before the real fun begins. The Miner's Points Plaza gives access to a treasure trove, where participants can win points and exchange them for crypto rewards, including BTC and ETH, on a first-come, first-served basis.

#Bybit  #TheCryptoArk #BTCHalving

About Bybit

Bybit is one of the world's top-three cryptocurrency exchanges by volume with 20 million users. Established in 2018, it offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.comFor more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.comFor updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2369269/Bitcoin_Halving_Frenzy_Join_Bybit_s_Miner_s_Point_Plaza_a_Shot.jpgLogo -  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bitcoin-halving-frenzy-join-bybits-miners-point-plaza-for-a-shot-at-1-million-and-witness-history-302096936.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Altro Bitcoin Halving Frenzy gamified event Bybit's Miner's Point fun tasks
Vedi anche
News to go
Dl Elezioni, via libera definitivo alla Camera
Acqua e servizio idrico, in Italia tariffe tra le più basse d'Europa
News to go
Vittime mafia, corteo a Roma e manifestazioni in tutta Italia
News to go
Bce, Rapporto annuale attività di vigilanza: cosa ha detto Lagarde
News to go
Morti sul lavoro, flash mob a Roma: mille bare in piazza del Popolo
News to
Rottamazione quater, ancora poche ore per pagare prime tre rate
News to go
Papà italiani più vecchi d'Europa, il primo figlio a 36 anni
News to go
Russia, Putin presidente fino al 2030
News to go
Decreto Flussi 2024, oggi click day per lavoratori non stagionali
News to go
Mattarella: "Le guerre in Ucraina e Medio Oriente vanno fermate"
News to go
Miele, Coldiretti: "Quello italiano affossato da import sleale e cambiamenti climatici"
News to go
Coldiretti: "Quasi 200mila imprenditrici nel settore agricolo"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza