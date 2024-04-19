Bitget Blockchain4Youth Unveils COO Apprentice Program to Foster Future Crypto Pioneers

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and web3 company, is proud to announce the launch of the Bitget COO Apprentice: Web3 Leadership Program in Europe, as a cornerstone of its Blockchain4Youth corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative. This program is designed to empower and nurture the upcoming cadre of crypto pioneers, equipping them with essential skills and experiences, enabling these potential leaders to excel and innovate within the swiftly evolving cryptocurrency ecosystem.

The Bitget COO Apprentice Program is set to debut in Europe, presenting an exceptional opportunity for participants to dive deep into the realm of Web3. Under the mentorship of Bitget's top executives, including COO Vugar Usi Zade, apprentices will gain practical training and guidance. This program offers a platform to acquire profound knowledge and skills, empowering participants to contribute significantly to the evolution of the Web3 world. Additionally, they will gain valuable experience in operating within a fully remote, global corporate environment.

As a program under Blockchain4Youth, this initiative is open to ambitious young individuals who are passionate about Web3 and blockchain technology, eager to learn and grow, and adept at working collaboratively in a dynamic environment. The top three apprentices selected for the program will receive an exclusive, fully-funded mentorship trip to Dubai with Bitget's COO, providing them with unparalleled access to industry insights and networking opportunities.

"We are excited to launch the Bitget COO Apprentice program as part of our commitment to fostering talent and innovation in the Web3 space," said Vugar Usi Zade, COO of Bitget. "This program offers young graduates the chance to learn from industry experts, gain practical experience, and prepare them to have meaningful impacts on the crypto industry. We believe this program represents more than just an apprentice experience; it is also a launchpad for aspiring Web3 enthusiasts and believers to make their mark on the digital finance revolution."

Bitget's Blockchain4Youth initiative was launched in May 2023 with $10 million committed in the following 5 years. A study conducted by Bitget indicates that Millennials and Generation Z are pivotal in shaping a crypto-friendly future, with Millennials accounting for 46% of crypto enthusiasts. With the introduction of the COO Apprentice Program, Bitget aims to immerse participants deeply into Web3, transforming them into future leaders in the blockchain space.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 25 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and official eSports events organizer PGL.