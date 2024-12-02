Blue Matter Hires New Partner, Deepak Veeraraghavan, Expanding Capabilities in Decision Science

NEW YORK and DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Matter is pleased to announce that Deepak Veeraraghavan has joined as a Partner based in Düsseldorf, Germany. Deepak joined the firm on November 13 and will play a key role in helping expand the firm's capabilities in Decision Science.

For most of his 20+ year career, Mr. Veeraraghavan has specialized in addressing strategic questions for his clients using Decision Science. This field of discipline applies a rigorous blend of quantitative and qualitative approaches to identify and evaluate strategic alternatives and determine which decision(s) are most likely to result in the best outcome. It has broad application for strategic decision-making in the life sciences, including for product, portfolio, and corporate strategy development.

"We are excited to bring Deepak on board," said Ashwin Dandekar, Managing Partner and CEO of Blue Matter. "Deepak will help advance our capabilities in decision science significantly, bringing a new level of rigor and sophistication, as well as the consistent use of best practices across all our teams globally."

Deepak added, "I have dedicated my career in the life sciences to helping clients optimize results through better strategic decision making. I'm excited to bring a broad range of perspectives and techniques to help address the complex business challenges facing our biopharma clients."

Prior to joining Blue Matter, Deepak spent more than 16 years in consulting and leadership roles at Strategic Decisions Group (SDG). He also served in consulting roles at KPMG and i-flex Solutions, Ltd (now part of Oracle).

Deepak's educational background includes a BE in Mechanical Engineering from Anna University Chennai, an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta, and a certificate of Specialization in Leadership & Management from Harvard Business School.

About Blue Matter

Blue Matter (www.bluematterconsulting.com) is a strategic consulting firm serving the life sciences industry. From its offices in North America, Europe and Asia, Blue Matter serves pharmaceutical and biotech companies around the globe. The firm helps clients maximize value at the product, portfolio, and organization levels with a focus on corporate and product strategy in complex markets, as well as organizational effectiveness.

