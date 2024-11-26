Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 26 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 10:30
Blue Ridge Partners Promotes Growth Strategist Nick Walmsley to Managing Director

26 novembre 2024 | 09.09
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Global consultancy strengthens its European leadership team as part of ongoing growth strategy

LONDON, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Ridge Partners is pleased to announce the promotion of Nick Walmsley to Managing Director, strengthening its European leadership team and commitment to client growth across the region.

Nick Walmsley, who joined Blue Ridge Partners in 2017, brings over 20 years of experience in growth strategy and investing. Throughout his tenure with the firm, Nick has consistently delivered exceptional results for clients, and his appointment to Managing Director reflects his dedication and impact. Prior to joining Blue Ridge Partners, Nick was founder and partner of a $500M AUM investment firm involved in over 200 transactions across Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific. He began his career at Bain & Company, where he served in the private equity practice in both London and San Francisco.

"Nick has been an invaluable member of our team over the past seven years, demonstrating his ability to create value for our clients and our firm," said Jim Corey, CEO of Blue Ridge Partners. "With his unique blend of consulting, operational, and investment management experience, Nick is exceptionally well-prepared to serve our clients as Managing Director."

Blue Ridge Partners is delighted to have Nick step into this new role, further enhancing its capabilities to drive client success across Europe.

About Blue Ridge Partners:

Blue Ridge Partners is a global management consulting firm exclusively focused on helping companies accelerate profitable revenue growth. We have worked with more than 1,300 companies to improve their strategic understanding of markets and customers, deepen and expand their customer relationships, and enhance marketing and sales performance.

Our clients include over 130 private equity firms and their portfolio companies – supporting them during deal evaluation, due diligence, and post-acquisition. We have a reputation for helping companies grow faster by rolling up our sleeves, working collaboratively, and delivering measurable impact quickly and more efficiently than large consultancies.

For further information please contact us at info@blueridgepartners.com or visit us at www.blueridgepartners.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2566976/Nick_Walmsley_Managing_Director_Blue_Ridge_Partners_Managment_Consulting.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2415897/Blue_Ridge_Partners_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/blue-ridge-partners-promotes-growth-strategist-nick-walmsley-to-managing-director-302315820.html

