Venerdì 06 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 16:07
BLUETTI AC240P Wins German IFA 2024 Award for Excellence in Portable Power Solutions

06 settembre 2024 | 16.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BERLIN, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BLUETTI has recently announced that its AC240P is the recipient of the IFA Intelligent Portable Energy Storage Power Innovation Award for its breakthrough innovation, reaffirming its role as a technology pioneer in clean energy.

The IFA Award is a top global recognition for technological advancements. ''Winning this award is a great honor,'' said Allen Huang, Vice president. ''At BLUETTI, we believe in 'Always Share Excellence'—a philosophy that drives us to push the boundaries of clean energy technology. The IFA 2024 Award is yet another milestone in our journey to 'always share excellence' and deliver cutting-edge solutions that benefit as many people as possible.''

The AC240P stands out as the world's first water-resistant portable power station, meeting diverse needs with versatile features.

Exceptional Durability: The AC240P boasts an IP65 rating for water and dust resistance, ensuring reliable performance in challenging environments such as construction sites, marine settings, or outdoor adventures.

Powerful Output: The AC240P offers a 2,400W AC output and a 3,600W powerlifting mode, capable of powering everything from smartphones and coffee makers to high-powered tools. It features 11 versatile outlets for most power needs.

Expandable Capacity: The AC240P's capacity can be expanded from 1,843Wh up to 10,443Wh with four B210P batteries, offering users flexibility as their power needs grow. Each B210P LiFePO₄ battery can also double as a standalone 2,150Wh power bank.

Parallel Connection: Two AC240P units can be connected in parallel to provide up to 20,272Wh capacity and 4,800W output, with split-phase bonding for 120V or 240V applications. This setup is ideal for home backups, off-grid barns, boats, and RVs.

Rapid Charging: The AC240P charges swiftly with 2,400W wall charging and a 1,200W max solar input, reaching full charge in under 2 hours.  

BLUETTI's commitment to innovation is evident in its portfolio of over 680 patents and a collection of awards, including the Red Dot, CES Innovation Award, and Good Design. BLUETTI has earned its place as a top brand in clean energy solutions through constant innovation.

About BLUETTI

As a technology pioneer in clean energy, BLUETTI is committed to a sustainable future by providing affordable green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use. Through initiatives like the LAAF (Lighting An African Family) program, BLUETTI is dedicated to bringing power to 1 million African families in off-grid areas. With a strong focus on innovation and customer needs, BLUETTI has established itself as a trusted industry leader in over 110 countries and regions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2498365/BULETTI.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bluetti-ac240p-wins-german-ifa-2024-award-for-excellence-in-portable-power-solutions-302240658.html

