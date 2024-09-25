Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 25 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 11:20
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

BLUETTI New B300K Expansion Battery: More Energy Storage Without Breaking the Bank

25 settembre 2024 | 10.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BERLIN, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BLUETTI, a technology pioneer in clean energy, proudly introduces the B300K expansion battery on September 25. This 2764,8 Wh battery is designed with cutting-edge technology to offer flexible and cost-effective energy storage solutions that cater to a wide range of user needs.

Key Features of BLUETTI B300K Expansion Battery

Wireless Internal Framework: Built on a new-generation ID structure, the B300K minimizes the risk of internal failures while maximizing space efficiency. This design enhances the battery's compactness, stability, and shock resistance.

Backward and Forward Compatibility: The B300K integrates with older and future BLUETTI power stations, allowing users to upgrade their setups easily.

Next-Generation Battery: The B300K uses advanced LiFePO₄prismatic cells that deliver over 4000 cycles to 80% capacity. This translates into a lifespan of over 10 years, a 15% increase over its predecessors, ensuring long-term reliability.

Built-In USB Charging Port: The B300K doubles as a powerful power bank with a built-in USB charging port, perfect for emergency power needs.

Easy Installation: With pre-drilled screw holes, the B300K is easy to mount on a wall or install in an RV.

Ideal Upgrade Solution for Existing Users

The B300K battery is compatible with power stations such as the AC200L, AC200MAX, AC300, and AC500, and can be used alongside other batteries like the B210, B230, B300, and B300S. For existing BLUETTI users, the B300K allows them to increase their power capacity at a lower cost, without having to replace their entire system. For example, With the AC200L and B300K combined, it can power a 150 W fridge for 24,7 hours, which is 13,5 hours longer than when using the AC200L alone.

High-Value Power Solution for New Users

Investing in a reliable battery backup system doesn't have to be expensive. The B300K power kits provide affordable yet powerful solutions to anyone seeking a complete energy storage system. These power bundles are ideal for outdoor camping, RV trips, off-grid living, or farm power applications. Early buyers can now lock in special discounts.

B300K - only 1099 €AC200L + B300K - 4812.8Wh/2400W, priced at 2499 €AC300 + B300K - 2764.8Wh/3000W, priced at 1898 €

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2508487/B300K.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bluetti-new-b300k-expansion-battery-more-energy-storage-without-breaking-the-bank-302257616.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Energia ICT Economia_E_Finanza that cater cater to a wide range storage Berlino
Vedi anche
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio
News to go
Napoli, al via G7 cultura: debutto per il neo ministro Giuli
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione
News to go
Google, stop da Tribunale Ue a multa da 1,5 miliardi di euro


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza