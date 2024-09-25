BLUETTI New B300K Expansion Battery: More Energy Storage Without Breaking the Bank

BERLIN, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BLUETTI, a technology pioneer in clean energy, proudly introduces the B300K expansion battery on September 25. This 2764,8 Wh battery is designed with cutting-edge technology to offer flexible and cost-effective energy storage solutions that cater to a wide range of user needs.

Key Features of BLUETTI B300K Expansion Battery

Wireless Internal Framework: Built on a new-generation ID structure, the B300K minimizes the risk of internal failures while maximizing space efficiency. This design enhances the battery's compactness, stability, and shock resistance.

Backward and Forward Compatibility: The B300K integrates with older and future BLUETTI power stations, allowing users to upgrade their setups easily.

Next-Generation Battery: The B300K uses advanced LiFePO₄prismatic cells that deliver over 4000 cycles to 80% capacity. This translates into a lifespan of over 10 years, a 15% increase over its predecessors, ensuring long-term reliability.

Built-In USB Charging Port: The B300K doubles as a powerful power bank with a built-in USB charging port, perfect for emergency power needs.

Easy Installation: With pre-drilled screw holes, the B300K is easy to mount on a wall or install in an RV.

Ideal Upgrade Solution for Existing Users

The B300K battery is compatible with power stations such as the AC200L, AC200MAX, AC300, and AC500, and can be used alongside other batteries like the B210, B230, B300, and B300S. For existing BLUETTI users, the B300K allows them to increase their power capacity at a lower cost, without having to replace their entire system. For example, With the AC200L and B300K combined, it can power a 150 W fridge for 24,7 hours, which is 13,5 hours longer than when using the AC200L alone.

High-Value Power Solution for New Users

Investing in a reliable battery backup system doesn't have to be expensive. The B300K power kits provide affordable yet powerful solutions to anyone seeking a complete energy storage system. These power bundles are ideal for outdoor camping, RV trips, off-grid living, or farm power applications. Early buyers can now lock in special discounts.

B300K - only 1099 €AC200L + B300K - 4812.8Wh/2400W, priced at 2499 €AC300 + B300K - 2764.8Wh/3000W, priced at 1898 €

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2508487/B300K.jpg