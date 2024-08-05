Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 05 Agosto 2024
BLUETTI Releases New Portable Power Station AC50B Just in Time for Summer Holiday Camping

05 agosto 2024 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BERLIN, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BLUETTI, a technology pioneer in clean energy, is set to launch the AC50B, a 700 W / 448 Wh solar generator across Europe on August 6th. This compact yet powerful generator allows users to stay powered and cool amid summer heat waves during camping, road trips etc.

Weighing just 6.7 kg and equipped with an integrated handle, the BLUETTI AC50B is an incredibly handy power source for camping tents, campervans, cabins, and other outdoor situations.

Despite its compact size, the AC50B boasts a robust 700 W inverter that can boost to 1,000 W in PowerLifting mode, sufficient to power most camping appliances like fridges, coffee makers, lights, cameras, fans, and CPAP machines.

The unit includes one AC outlet, one car port, one USB-A, and two Type-C (65 W) ports, ensuring compatibility with various equipment.

The AC50B's 448 Wh capacity can keep essential devices powered throughout the camping trip. For example, it can charge a 15 Wh smartphone over 14 times, power a 10 W camping lantern for 17 hours, or run a 100 W mini-fridge for up to 3.1 hours on a single charge.

Whenever extra power is needed, users can add BLUETTI's B80 or B80P expansion batteries to charge AC50B. These additional batteries not only extend the power supply but also feature their own DC outlets and charging ports for separate use. That offers even greater flexibility and convenience.

Charging the AC50B is flexible and fast. It can accept up to 200 W of solar input while operating to ensure a constant power supply away from the grid. And it can be fully charged in about 1.1 hours from a 580 W AC input. Vehicles and generator charging are also options for convenient recharging.

The AC50B is designed in the iconic BLUETTI style with an intuitive LCD screen that displays input, output, and remaining time. Users can easily get into this plug-n-play unit and remotely control it with the dedicated BLUETTI app. In addition, its UPS function with 0.02s switching time provides uninterrupted power during emergencies and power outages.

It will be available starting August 6th on BLUETTI's EU official website and Amazon at an early bird price of 329 euros. In addition, customers can enjoy a 10€ discount on the AC50B+PV120 from August 6th to August 31st with the code AC50B10PR.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2472597/IMG_3453.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bluetti-releases-new-portable-power-station-ac50b-just-in-time-for-summer-holiday-camping-302213213.html

