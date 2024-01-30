BOE wows audience at ISE 2024 with cutting-edge commercial display solutions, strutting its innovation ecosystem

BARCELONA, Spain, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Integrated Systems Europe 2024 (ISE 2024) that opened in Barcelona, Spain on January 30, the world's leading IoT innovation company BOE presented a myriad of state-of-the-art display technologies and products like MLED, glasses-free 3D display, and BD Cell, as well as IoT solutions such as smart office, smart mobility, and smart healthcare. BOE's presence at the 20th edition of the prestigious audiovisual systems integration show epitomizes the company's scientific and technological leadership in empowering countless scenarios with its strategy of "Empower IoT With Display" and in propelling the industry into the era of the IoT.

At the show, BOE showed off the most closely watched innovative technologies in the MLED field, impressing global audiences with exquisite image quality at ultra-high brightness. In particular, the 162-inch MLED chip-on-board (COB) display adopts BOE's proprietary optical film encapsulation solution to reduce power consumption and achieve a million-level contrast ratio. The display covers 110% of the NTSC color gamut and boasts ultra black. On top of true-to-life image quality, the display sets the trend for green development with its energy-efficient design. With solid technical advantages and enormous application potential, BOE has launched a series of high-quality, high-performance, highly customized MLED display solutions tailored to various fields. For instance, BOE's 18-inch gaming laptop MLED display features thin and light design and has an impressive 2.5K resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, and dual 100% color gamut of DCI-P3 100% and RGB 100%, which guarantee optimal image quality. In the auto industry, MLED displays have found fast-growing applications . BOE's 14.96-inch automotive MLED COB display sports a brightness of up to 1,000 nits, delivering an excellent viewing experience even in sunlight. Plus, its ultra-thin design adds a high-tech touch to smart cockpits.

Guided by its strategy of "Empower IoT With Display" BOE is committed to empowering IoT scenarios and accelerating application implementation through innovative technologies. At ISE 2024, BOE presented a host of first-of-their-kind technologies and products, as well as IoT solutions spanning a wide range of scenarios, such as smart office, leisure and entertainment, and smart healthcare. In the field of smart office, BOE unveiled the world's first 42-inch in-cell touch all-in-one (AIO), whose ultra-thin body and support for 90-degree rotation offer extraordinary flexibility. Armed with capacitive touch and infrared touch technologies, the company's electronic whiteboards of different sizes boast high responsiveness and remarkable interaction effects. The 86-inch electronic whiteboard exhibited at the show provides an incredibly smooth writing experience and excels in eye care thanks to the hardware low blue light technology. BOE brought a full lineup of digital signage products to the show. Among them, the 32-inch to 86-inch S2 series is the industry's first D-LED digital signage to achieve a brightness of 800 nits, and these products can be used on a 24/7 basis. BOE also showcased its 75-inch display with ultra-high brightness of 3,500 nits and a wide operating temperature range, which can extend indoor advertising to outdoor scenarios like airports, rail stations, and bus stations to meet the diverse needs of customers. Moreover, BOE's 27-inch glasses-free 3D display debuted globally offers a highly immersive experience in office, gaming, design, and other scenarios.

At the show, BOE demonstrated its smart healthcare products empowered by Mini LED, BD Cell, and other pioneering technologies. Featuring high contrast ratios and high precision, these products can help guide medical professionals to more accurate decisions in medical settings like ultrasonography, radiographic diagnosis, and medical monitoring, and improve the diagnostic and monitoring efficiency. Notably, BOE brought the world's first-in-kind 23.8-inch FHD BD Cell ultrasound display, which has a staggering contrast ratio of 300,000:1 and can produce ultra-high precision medical images. With regard to leisure and entertainment scenarios, BOE exhibited the world's first 4K single-panel LCD projector and the mass-produced 4.45-inch single-panel LCD projector with an unrivaled transmittance of 7.5%, enabling spectacularly immersive entertainment experiences for commercial and personal customers.

Over the years, BOE has flexed its muscles at various international events such as the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), ISE, and SID Display Week. BOE now operates in 20 countries and regions and its services cover Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and other parts of the world, with its global influence rapidly rising. Going forward, the company will persist in building the "Powered by BOE" innovation ecosystem and empowering countless application scenarios and industry segments through technological innovation, thus creating a smarter and better future for global users.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2316733/4520483/BOE_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/boe-wows-audience-at-ise-2024-with-cutting-edge-commercial-display-solutions-strutting-its-innovation-ecosystem-302048082.html