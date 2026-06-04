BOSGAME Advances Practical Local AI for Everyday Users with Its VTA-439 Mini PC

SHENZHEN, China, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven by data privacy concerns, rising cloud costs, and wider access to open-source models, global demand for local AI is accelerating. According to Gartner, AI PC shipments are projected to reach 77.8 million units in 2025 and 143 million units by 2026, highlighting the growing shift toward on-device AI computing.

Against this backdrop, BOSGAME is introducing the VTA-439, a high-performance AI mini PC designed to make practical local AI more accessible to everyday users.

Powered by the AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 470 processor and a 55 TOPS NPU based on AMD XDNA™ 2 architecture, the VTA-439 supports a wide range of local AI workloads. Users can run open-source models such as Llama 3 8B via Ollama, generate AI images with ComfyUI, and perform offline voice transcription using OpenAI Whisper—all without relying on cloud services or API subscriptions.

The VTA-439 combines capability with approachability, built around three key values:

Beyond performance, BOSGAME positions accessibility as a core part of its AI strategy. Leveraging a factory-direct model, a proprietary 20,000-square-meter manufacturing facility, and a team of more than 300 R&D engineers, the company streamlines production and reduces unnecessary costs. As a result, the VTA-439 delivers professional-grade local AI capability starting at $1,049, lowering the barrier to AI adoption for individuals, creators, and small teams.

"We are seeing a fundamental shift in how people think about AI, from something you access through a browser to something that runs on your desk, on your terms," said James Cao, General Manager of BOSGAME. "The VTA-439 was designed for exactly this moment: powerful enough to run meaningful AI workloads locally, compact enough to fit any workspace, and priced so that this capability is not limited to enterprises or researchers. Local AI should be for everyone."

About BOSGAME

Founded in 2021, BOSGAME is a technology-driven brand specializing in mini PCs, AI PCs, eGPUs, and computer hardware. With over 300 R&D engineers and in-house manufacturing capabilities, BOSGAME is committed to delivering high-performance, innovative, and accessible computing solutions to users worldwide.

For more information, visit: www.bosgamepc.com

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