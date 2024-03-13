Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 13 Marzo 2024
Aggiornato: 14:31
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Breaking Ground in Innovation: SUNLU FilaDryer S4 Shines in the Market

13 marzo 2024 | 14.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

ZHONGSHAN, China, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunlu achieved a groundbreaking milestone with the successful launch of its innovative product, the FilaDryer S4, on Kickstarter in September 2023. The S4 quickly gained traction in the market due to its core features, earning widespread acclaim both domestically and internationally. Within a few months, it secured support from 5,956 users globally, accumulating 6,560 crowdfunding orders and raising an impressive $612,954.

The FilaDryer S4 demonstrated its worth in practical applications, receiving praise from numerous users who have shared their experiences on social media and professional platforms. A seasoned 3D printing enthusiast commended the S4 for its exceptional ability to maintain material dryness, preventing printing defects caused by humidity. The ultra-large capacity design, allowing the drying of four rolls of filament simultaneously, has been highlighted as a game-changer in enhancing work efficiency.

Users consistently reported positive experiences with the S4, emphasizing its user-friendly and intuitive large touchscreen, efficient heating system, and rapid heating capabilities. These features have positioned the S4 as an indispensable tool in their daily 3D printing work, meeting diverse needs in everyday use with ease.

The success of the FilaDryer S4 can be attributed to its key advantages:

These advantages not only optimize user experience but also highlight the S4's competitive edge among similar products, making it the ideal choice for 3D printing enthusiasts and professionals.

The successful launch of the FilaDryer S4 has propelled Sunlu Technology's substantial growth worldwide. According to the sales data, Sunlu's S4 holds a remarkable 40% market share in 3D printing filament dryers, verifying the excellent results of the company's adherence to an innovation-driven and user-centered strategic approach.

Mr Jiang, Sunlu's General Manager, reflects on the S4's success, "The success of the S4 validates our product innovation strategy and market positioning. It represents the collective efforts of our team and the trust of our users. We will continue to listen to the market, delve deeper into user needs, and strive for continuous product iteration and improvement."

Looking ahead, Sunlu remains committed to its innovation-driven development strategy, leveraging the success of the S4 to increase R&D investment. The company aims to develop more forward-looking and practical 3D printing solutions, building upon the brilliance of the S4 as just the starting point in Sunlu's ongoing innovation journey. The anticipation is high for more surprises and achievements that will bring about further changes and progress to the global 3D printing industry.

For more information, please visit:https://www.sunlu.com 

About Sunlu

Established in 2013, Sunlu is a high-tech enterprise dedicated to providing 3D printing filaments, equipment, and comprehensive solutions. Guided by the core values of "Simplify Your Creation," Sunlu places users at the forefront and empowers creators. Sunlu continually refines its products, focuses on enhancing user experiences, reduces entry barriers, and is committed to becoming a sustainable industry leader in the field of 3D printing.

Media Contact:branding@sunlu.com sales@sunlu.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2361294/SUNLU_FilaDryer_S4.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/breaking-ground-in-innovation-sunlu-filadryer-s4-shines-in-the-market-302087556.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT crowdfunding orders Breaking Ground in Innovation market quickly gained traction in the market
Vedi anche
News to go
Putin: "Russia pronta a usare armi nucleari se minacciata la sua sovranità"
News to go
Bonus asili nido per bimbi nati nel 2024, requisiti e come richiederlo
News to go
Case green, ok finale del Parlamento Ue a direttiva: il piano
News to go
Transizione ecologica, un aiuto dai pagamenti elettronici
News to go
Indian Wells, l'impresa di Luca Nardi che ha battuto Djokovic
News to go
Fisco, più tempo per chi vuole mettersi in regola: ultime news
News to go
Israele-Hamas, Guterres: "Con operazione a Rafah civili in girone infernale"
News to go
Elezioni Abruzzo, Marsilio riconfermato: "Scritta pagina di storia"
News to go
Prodotti Dop e Igp, al via bando per 25 milioni di euro
News to go
Dengue, sale l'allerta in Italia
News to go
Ncc, da Corte Costituzionale via libera a nuove licenze
News to go
Ucraina e Gaza, cosa ha detto Papa Francesco


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza