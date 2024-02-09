Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 09 Febbraio 2024
British musician's rap captures joy of Spring Festival in Guangdong

09 febbraio 2024 | 09.07
GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from GDToday:

As the Year of the Dragon draws near, the lion dance is set to take center stage in Guangdong's Spring Festival celebrations. Legend has it that the dancing lion was designed in the image of one of the nine sons of loong, or the Chinese dragon. Inspired by this rich tradition, British musician Shaun Gibson has penned a bilingual rap about the dragon dance and the lion dance, inviting global travelers to experience the Chinese New Year in Guangdong.

In the music video, vibrant dragon dance and lion dance performances unfold against the backdrop of iconic landmarks such as the Guangzhou Cultural & Arts Centre, Guangzhou Museum of Art, Foshan Ancestral Temple, and Jieyang's Qiaolin township. Click on the video and immerse yourself in the festive ambiance of Guangdong!

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2337855/rap.mp4

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/british-musicians-rap-captures-joy-of-spring-festival-in-guangdong-302058450.html

