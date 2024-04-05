Cerca nel sito
 
Bulat Utemuratov Foundation donates $1.5 million in aid to support victims of severe flooding

05 aprile 2024 | 12.46
LETTURA: 1 minuti

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 1, the Bulat Utemuratov Foundation donated $1.5 million to help the victims of severe flooding across 12 regions of Kazakhstan.

The snowmelt floods, caused by abrupt and unexpected warm weather, have affected thousands of people. At least 19,000 people, including more than 8,000 children, have been rescued and evacuated, while residential and commercial buildings, as well as roads and bridges, have been destroyed. Emergency rescue operations continue in the Aktobe, Akmola, Pavlodar and West Kazakhstan regions, which have suffered significant damage.

"Today, like millions of our fellow citizens, we empathize deeply with those people whose lives have been devastated in the flood-affected regions. We hope that these funds will enable them to purchase basic necessities and provide vital support during these challenging times", said Marat Aitmagambetov, Director of the Bulat Utemuratov Foundation.

The Bulat Utemuratov Foundation provides humanitarian assistance to Kazakhstanis affected by natural and man-made disasters, and since 2018, in conjunction with the Red Crescent and ForteBank, has provided targeted financial support to victims of flooding.

Over 6 years, the Foundation's Aid Card project in particular, has provided financial aid to people in areas affected by disasters including floods, fires, and dam failure, and more than 16,000 Kazakhstani people have received targeted financial support. In total, the Aid Card project has provided $2.6 million in financial assistance.

Since the Foundation's inception, Kazakhstan has experienced numerous natural disasters, and the Foundation recognizes the importance of forming partnerships with other organizations to address them. The Foundation remains focused on allocating funds to those most in-need and is well-positioned to continue supporting the people of Kazakhstan.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2380074/Bulat_Utemuratov_Foundation.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2200082/4633222/Bulat_Utemuratov_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bulat-utemuratov-foundation-donates-1-5-million-in-aid-to-support-victims-of-severe-flooding-302109242.html

