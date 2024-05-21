Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 21 Maggio 2024
Bulat Utemuratov's Group donates around $30 million to support post-flood recovery efforts

21 maggio 2024 | 15.48
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bulat Utemuratov's Group has donated around $30 million to support residents of the regions in Kazakhstan affected by some of the worst flooding in a century. The donation, comprising $24.2 million from Bulat Utemuratov's Foundation, a $4.5 million donation from Beeline Kazakhstan and RG Gold, and a $1.1 million donation from Alidar Utemuratov, will be used to provide financial support, restore vital infrastructure and rehouse local residents who have been left homeless in the Aktobe and Akmola regions.

Over 440 families displaced by floods in the Aktobe region and 50 families in the Akmola region will receive keys to their new homes in the coming months. Last week, the Bulat Utemuratov Foundation handed over 34 houses to the affected families in towns located in the Aktobe region including Kobda, Uil and Alga. This week 31 families in the Aktobe region and 20 families in the Akmola region will receive keys to their new homes. The whole process of the transfer of houses and apartments in both regions is set to be completed by the end of August 2024.

Bulat Utemuratov commented: "The state is working hard to return thousands of our fellow citizens affected by the flooding to normal life as soon as possible, and our task is to support these efforts in every possible way. I am pleased we are already making a difference, with families in the Aktobe and Akmola regions receiving new homes and more to follow soon." 

Humanitarian relief is a key tenet to the Foundation's work and is evidenced across the efforts of its portfolio companies. The Foundation's Aid Card project continues to provide financial aid to people in areas affected by floods, fires, and dam failures. Last year, the Foundation donated $5 million to victims of the earthquake in Turkey, along with $1 million to support families of victims of the Kostenko mine disaster.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2418067/Bulat_Utemuratov_Donation.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2200082/4717737/Bulat_Utemuratov_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bulat-utemuratovs-group-donates-around-30-million-to-support-post-flood-recovery-efforts-302151528.html

