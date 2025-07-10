Bybit EU: Building Trust in a Regulated European Crypto Future

VIENNA, Austria, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's press conference marks the formal introduction of Bybit EU to Austrian and European media. With its EU headquarters now operational in Vienna and a full MiCAR license issued by Austria's Financial Market Authority (FMA), Bybit EU enters the European market with a clear mission: To deliver fast, secure, and intuitive crypto services built on a foundation of regulatory clarity, transparency, and local engagement.

"Six years ago, we started with zero users and a bold vision. Today, we serve over 72 million users worldwide, and our mission continues. With Bybit EU, we're combining innovation with regulation, building a secure and user-centric crypto ecosystem right here in the heart of Europe", says Ben Zhou, Co-Founder and CEO of Bybit.

Bybit EU is now fully operational and regulated under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR), making it one of the first globally active crypto exchanges to obtain full authorization to serve all 29 countries within the European Economic Area. The license was granted earlier this year by Austria's Financial Market Authority (FMA), widely regarded for its balanced and professional approach to digital finance regulation. With this license, Bybit EU becomes a regulated, passported entity equipped to operate across borders with legal certainty and uniform compliance.

Vienna as a Strategic Base for European Growth

The establishment of Bybit EU is more than a licensing milestone - it represents a structural commitment to building for the long term within Europe's financial and regulatory ecosystem.

"Vienna was deliberately chosen as the location for the company's European headquarters due to its central geographic position, strong legal and financial infrastructure, and access to a highly educated, multilingual workforce. Austria's progressive stance on innovation in finance, along with its evolving sandbox model for digital assets, has positioned it as an ideal launchpad for pan-European crypto services", says Mazurka Zeng, CEO & Managing Director of Bybit EU, highlighting the strategic decision to base operations in Austria.

Bybit EU is also investing directly in the local economy. The company is currently expanding its operations with the goal of hiring over 100 professionals in Vienna. In parallel, it is actively building partnerships with Austrian universities and academic institutions in order to support research, education, and innovation in blockchain and financial technology. These initiatives reflect Bybit's commitment to being not just a global platform with European users, but a truly European company with local roots and local relevance.

In line with its community-first philosophy, Bybit is also introducing an open-office concept in its Vienna headquarters — creating a space where builders, developers, entrepreneurs, and partners from across the crypto ecosystem are welcome to connect, exchange ideas, and collaborate. The office is intended not only as a workplace, but as a vibrant hub for dialogue, knowledge sharing, and cross-industry innovation in a regulated environment.

A Regulated Ecosystem

Bybit EU's platform is designed to offer more than trading. It aims to create a real-world crypto ecosystem that meets the evolving needs of users in the European Union, while the company's infrastructure reflects the highest standards of user protection, including ISO/IEC 27001 certification, multi-party computation (MPC) wallet technology, and a strict internal compliance framework aligned with MiCAR and Austrian regulatory requirements.

Ultimately, Bybit views MiCAR as a catalyst for responsible growth. The company sees regulation as a competitive advantage in an industry that is increasingly defined by transparency and trust. Bybit EU's presence in Vienna is a signal of its long-term intent to contribute to a mature, well-governed crypto ecosystem—one that is fully integrated with European values, safeguards, and ambitions.

"MiCAR is more than a regulatory framework — it's a turning point for our industry. It brings clarity, accountability, and above all, trust. At Bybit EU, we see compliance not as a burden, but as a driver of long-term value. Our presence in Vienna reflects our commitment to building a transparent, resilient, and truly European crypto ecosystem that is grounded in legal certainty and aligned with the values and expectations of the European Union", says Georg Harer, Managing Director and Head of Legal & Compliance at Bybit EU.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2728959/Image1.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2723256/5409896/Bybit_Europe_Logo.jpg

