Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 17 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:14
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Bybit Expands EUR Spot Pair Offerings with Exciting 25,000 USDT Giveaway

17 luglio 2024 | 12.59
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DUBAI, UAE, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is thrilled to announce the launch of 12 new EUR Spot pairs, further solidifying its commitment to providing users with a diverse and comprehensive trading experience. To celebrate this expansion, Bybit is hosting a thrilling campaign with a generous 25,000 USDT prize pool.

The newly listed EUR Spot pairs include: PEPE/EUR, WIF/EUR, SHIB/EUR, NEAR/EUR, LINK/EUR, FTM/EUR, STETH/EUR, TON/EUR, ENA/EUR, WLD/EUR, ONDO/EUR, and AVAX/EUR. This expansion offers traders increased flexibility and opportunities to capitalize on the growing European cryptocurrency market.

To mark this exciting development, Bybit is launching two exciting events:

Event 1: Trade and Win

Users who trade any of the new EUR Spot pairs during the campaign period and meet specific trading volume thresholds will be eligible to share a 25,000 USDT prize pool. Rewards will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Event 2: Deposit and Get Airdrop (New Users Only)

New users who make their first deposit of at least 100 USDT during the campaign period will receive a 5 USDT airdrop. This offer is limited to the first 1,000 depositors.

"We are excited to introduce these new EUR Spot pairs to our platform," said Joan Han, Sales & Marketing Director at Bybit. "By expanding our offerings, we aim to provide our users in Europe with even more trading opportunities and enhance their overall trading experience."

Bybit is dedicated to serving its growing European user base. The recent launch of Bybit.nl, our fully regulated Dutch platform, underscores our commitment to compliance and providing tailored services to the users in the Netherlands.

"We are continuously striving to improve our services and cater to the specific needs of our European users," added Joan. "The expansion of our EUR Spot pairs is a testament to our commitment to offering a diverse and accessible trading platform."

For more details and official rules, please visit: https://announcements.bybit.com/article/new-eur-spot-pairs-celebration-25-000-usdt-prize-pool--bltb354d99c663a9f28/

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 33 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.comFor more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.comFor updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2463401/Bybit_Expands_EUR_Spot_Pair_Offerings_Exciting_25_000_USDT.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-expands-eur-spot-pair-offerings-with-exciting-25-000-usdt-giveaway-302199272.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza AltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Bybit is hosting Bybit contrattazione di borsa trading
Vedi anche
News to go
Trasporto pubblico locale, domani sciopero nazionale di 4 ore
News to go
Commercio estero, i dati Istat su export e import
News to go
Metsola rieletta presidente del Parlamento Europeo
News to go
Le monete più forti al mondo
News to go
Trump incoronato da convention, JD Vance candidato vice
News to go
Nautica, Italia leader mondiale nella produzione di Superyacht
News to go
Caldo senza fine, l'afa torna anche al Nord
News to go
Via libera al fondo studio, fino a 25mila euro agli studenti più bravi: a chi spetta
News to go
Attentato Trump, cosa non ha funzionato: Secret service sotto accusa
News to go
Mutui, Abi: tassi al 3,56% a giugno 2024
News to go
Fecondazione assistita, in 10 anni +30% bebè da Pma
News to go
Rc Auto, a maggio prezzo medio +6,8% annuo a 400 euro


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza