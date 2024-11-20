Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 20 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:27
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

CABIO Deepens Commitment to Global Markets, Aiming to Serve International Clients and Pursue Long-Term International Partnerships

20 novembre 2024 | 08.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CABIO, a high-tech enterprise underpinned by biotechnology and listed on the Science and Technology Innovation Board (stock code: 688089), unveiled its innovative product, NeoHMOs®, at the Food Ingredients Europe event held in Frankfurt, Germany. Recently, CABIO's Human Nutrition Business Unit has made frequent appearances in international exhibitions, participating in events such as SupplySide West in Las Vegas, USA, and Food Ingredients Europe. These participations have facilitated discussions on future industry trends and cooperation with global partners.

At the Food Ingredients Europe event, CABIO presented its latest product, NeoHMOs®, which has obtained approval in China and adheres to all European Union standards. Through cutting-edge technology, CABIO has improved the flavor and flow characteristics of 2'-FL powder, simplifying its incorporation into various products and providing scientifically validated and safe nutritional support for infant development. Furthermore, CABIO demonstrates a strong commitment to environmental sustainability by utilizing renewable raw materials for large-scale manufacturing, thereby reducing land and natural resource consumption while offering sustainable health and nutrition solutions on a global scale. As Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs) continue to gain prominence worldwide, this achievement represents a significant milestone in CABIO's application of synthetic biology in industry, emphasizing its positive influence on infant nutrition and well-being.

The year 2024 has been a fruitful one for CABIO, particularly in the global infant nutrition sector. The company's flagship product, CABIO-A-2 DHA Algal Oil, has been granted market access permission (Novel Food) by the European Union and is listed in the EU's novel food catalog as per regulation (EU) 2017/2470. CABIO-A-2 Algal Oil, known for its high purity DHA and stringent quality control, provides crucial nutritional support for the brain and vision development of infants. This product, along with CABIO's previously EU-recognized ARA product, forms a perfect combination to deliver comprehensive and balanced nutrition for infants. The approval of CABIO-A-2 highlights CABIO's technological leadership in the algal oil sector and reflects international recognition of the company's commitment to compliance, safety, and secure supply chain management.

For many years, CABIO has remained steadfast in its pursuit of high-standard market access, with safety and compliance as the cornerstones of its product development. The company is deeply committed to the international market, actively engaging in global partnerships for mutual benefit. With sincere dedication, CABIO looks forward to ongoing collaboration with global partners, using biotechnology to nourish life.

For more information, please visit: www.cabio.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2562077/Picture1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cabio-deepens-commitment-to-global-markets-aiming-to-serve-international-clients-and-pursue-long-term-international-partnerships-302310296.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Altro Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Food Ingredients Europe event held in Frankfurt Germania Francoforte stock code
Vedi anche
Autonomia, Camera boccia mozione opposizioni: scatta la protesta, esposti Tricolori - Video
News to go
Sciopero dei medici domani 20 novembre
News to go
Regionali, il centrosinistra vince in Emilia Romagna e Umbria
News to go
Caro rifiuti, spesa media per le famiglie sale a 329 euro nel 2024
News to go
Scuola, ministro Valditara firma decreto da 12,8 milioni di euro
News to go
Sicurezza sui bus, contro aggressioni 'panic button' e bodycam su controllori
News to go
Mutui, Bankitalia: a settembre tassi in calo al 3,82%
News to go
L'agricoltura italiana è la più green d'Europa
News to go
Elezioni Regionali, Emilia-Romagna al voto il 17 e 18 novembre
News to go
Sanità, quali cure diventano gratuite nel 2025: la lista
News to go
Autonomia differenziata, stop Corte Costituzionale a sette profili
News to go
Ryanair rimborserà i costi extra del check-in


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza