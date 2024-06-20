Calibre of Deep Tech Talent Proven to Predict Future Innovation Potential of AI-Focused Companies

Zeki data demonstrates new ways to spot investment opportunities and risks by identifying and tracking the top AI talent with advanced skills in science and engineering

LONDON, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeki, a UK-based data company, that holds the most accurate deep tech human capital intelligence dataset ever created, today published its first AI Companies Report.

Zeki's analysis is based on its AI-specific dataset of 160,000 individuals employed in over 40,000 companies across 94 countries who are at the forefront of AI science and engineering discovery, spanning 10 years (2014–2024).

The ability to measure the innovative potential of a company's core human intellectual capital unlocks new ways to spot investment opportunities and risks--- for both listed and unlisted deep tech companies. Organisations may also leverage Zeki data to optimise their talent acquisition processes and innovation pipelines.

Top findings in the free report include:

The full 2024 AI Companies Report is available for free download at www.thezeki.com. For expanded insights, see Zeki's flagship report, the State of AI Talent 2024 and Zeki's Women in AI 2024 Report for actionable intelligence on the countries, companies, universities, and sectors winning and losing in the race for top AI talent. This intelligence provides organizations with a first mover advantage to identify investment opportunities, accelerate innovation, and acquire premier talent.

About Zeki

Our data contains over one million top scientists, engineers, and researchers working in deep tech in the fields of AI, quantum computing, data engineering, semiconductors and health technology — at more than 40,000 companies globally. Zeki has created 20 innovator scores that measure each individual's innovation track record, career positioning, skills and reputation. The depth of Zeki data allows us to forecast an individual's trajectory and potential, using machine learning and advanced analytics. The breadth of Zeki data enables us to benchmark an individual against all their peers globally. Learn more: www.thezeki.com

