Cambrex Announces Strategic Agreement with Lilly to Support Biotech Collaborator Manufacturing

05 dicembre 2024 | 12.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambrex, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announced today that it has signed an agreement with Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly) to deliver accelerated access to clinical development capabilities for Lilly's biotech collaborators.

Through this agreement, Cambrex will partner with Lilly Catalyze360-ExploR&D, Lilly's early external innovation and collaboration arm, to provide drug substance, drug product, analytical service labs and R&D expertise to Lilly Catalyze360 biotech collaborators.

"We are excited to support Lilly's mission to enable external biotech collaborators to expedite their product development," commented Brandon Fincher, President of Early Stage Development & Testing at Cambrex. "Our Longmont facility offers all services required to advance early stage small molecules into the clinic with speed, flexibility and scientific excellence. We look forward to propelling Lilly Cataylze360 collaborators forward on an efficient path to success with their products."

Lilly Catalyze360 invests in advancing science and supporting emerging medicines through its three pillars: Lilly Ventures, Lilly Gateway Labs and Lilly ExploR&D. For this strategic agreement, Cambrex will partner with ExploR&D, a pillar of external innovation at Lilly which brings enterprise learning, scientific know-how, and best-in-class research and development capabilities to accelerate partner science.

Primary services through this agreement will be hosted in Longmont, Colorado, with additional support from Cambrex's network, as needed. Cambrex's facility in Longmont specializes in the early development of investigational new drugs, from process development and drug substance manufacturing through formulation development and drug product manufacturing, including capacity for non-GMP and cGMP production. Simultaneously, the site provides full analytical development and cGMP testing support. 

About Cambrex

Cambrex is a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that provides drug substance development and manufacturing across the entire drug lifecycle, as well as comprehensive analytical and IND enabling services. 

With over 40 years of experience and a team of 2,000 experts servicing global clients from North America and Europe, Cambrex offers a range of specialized drug substance technologies and capabilities, including continuous flow, controlled substances, solid-state science, material characterization, and highly potent APIs.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2236065/5061661/Cambrex_logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cambrex-announces-strategic-agreement-with-lilly-to-support-biotech-collaborator-manufacturing-302323176.html

