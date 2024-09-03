Cambridge Judge Business School Executive Education launches the Family Business Leadership Programme in collaboration with Emeritus

The programme covers critical areas important to family businesses, including generational transitions, leadership structures, and governance to navigate and overcome the complexities of business management.

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Judge Business School Executive Education announces the launch of its six-month Cambridge Family Business Leadership Programme. This programme provides family business leaders with strategic skills for long-term success, addressing unique challenges faced by family enterprises with a cutting-edge curriculum and practical insights from industry leaders. Launched in collaboration with Emeritus, a global leader in making high-quality education accessible and affordable, enrolment is now open for a December 2024 start.

Family businesses generate trillions in annual turnover and create thousands of jobs worldwide. However, despite their critical role in the global economy, as per the Family Business Institute, only 30 percent of them survive into the second generation. They are often plagued by challenges related to generational transition, leadership issues and governance. The Cambridge Family Business Leadership Programme addresses these challenges by providing participants with the necessary tools to ensure long-term sustainability and growth.

Through a blend of in-person and online learning modules, participants will explore the founder-to-family business journey, learning best practices in finance, operations, stakeholder engagement and capital stewardship. They will also interact and engage on campus with their faculty and global leaders of family-owned businesses, gaining unique perspectives on strategic thinking, growth and competition. By the end of the programme, participants will have enhanced their expertise in long-term strategies, wealth management, impact investment, mergers and acquisitions, governance, conflict management, strategic foresight, leadership and succession planning.

"Family businesses make a significant contribution to economies around the world, helping in economic growth, job creation, advancing innovation and fostering community development. The intersection of finance, operations, wealth management, strategy and other principles drives the growth of family businesses," says Professor Khaled Soufani, Programme Director. "The Cambridge Family Business Leadership Programme offers members of family enterprises the opportunity to embark on a journey to manage, lead and grow their family business across generations."

This programme is ideal for senior members of owner-managed family businesses, non-family senior executives, family and non-family board members and advisers to family businesses. By enrolling in this programme, participants will network with global peers, gaining diverse perspectives on common challenges and opportunities.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Cambridge Judge Business School Executive Education to help family business leaders expand their skills and expertise in critical business areas to strategically navigate today's rapidly evolving business landscape," says Mike Malefakis, President of University Partnerships at Emeritus. "Through online and on-campus sessions, the Cambridge Family Business Leadership Programme will help participants optimise processes, enhance overall business performance, and gain a global perspective on the unique challenges faced by family businesses through interactions with peers from around the world."

The Cambridge Family Business Leadership Programme starts on 8 December 2024. For more information and to apply, please visit the programme website.

About Cambridge Judge Business School

Founded in 1990, Cambridge Judge Business School is part of the Faculty of Business and Management at the University of Cambridge. The reputation of Cambridge Judge Business School has grown rapidly, and today, it is internationally celebrated as a provider of world-class management education, especially in entrepreneurship and innovation management. With a leading-edge faculty of over 50 members and 19 research centres, the school has been rated as the best for the impact of its research by the UK government. One of the main strengths of the school is the particular emphasis on collaboration – whether it is with the vibrant high-tech businesses of the Cambridge Cluster or organisations worldwide. Cambridge Judge Business School is a place where people from many disciplines share ideas – policymakers, entrepreneurs, industry leaders, regulators, not-for-profit organisations and academics.

About Cambridge Judge Business School Executive Education

Cambridge Judge Business School Executive Education offers a wide range of open-enrolment and customised programmes. These benefit leaders, executives and managers who strive for professional and personal growth while enabling organisations to achieve operational excellence.

About Emeritus

Emeritus is committed to teaching the skills of the future by making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, organisations and governments worldwide. It does so by collaborating with more than 80 top-tier universities across the United States, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India and China. Emeritus's short courses, degree programmes, professional certificates and senior executive programmes help individuals learn new skills and transform their lives, companies and organisations. Its unique model of state-of-the-art technology, curriculum innovation and hands-on instruction from senior faculty, mentors and coaches has educated more than 350,000 individuals across more than 80 countries. For more information, please visit https://emeritus.org.

