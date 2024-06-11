Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 11 Giugno 2024
Aggiornato: 10:33
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Candidates fed up with lack of responsiveness in recruiting, finds Cronofy's Candidate Expectations 2024 report

11 giugno 2024 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cronofy, the embedded scheduler for high-performance teams, has released the latest edition of its annual Candidate Expectations report. Surveying 12,000 candidates across 7 countries in Europe and North America, the report presents exclusive insights into what candidates want out of hiring experiences.

Long waiting times psychologically damaging to anxious candidates  Candidates from the UK, France, Germany, USA, Spain, Canada, and the Netherlands share that long times taken to schedule interviews, ghosting, and a lack of communication are placing higher psychological burdens on candidates than ever before. They name the top most frustrating issue in recruiting as lack of responsiveness and poor communication (at 28%). Neurodiverse candidates feel the effect of inefficient interview processes even more keenly, reporting higher levels of stress at 56%, compared to the global population (38%).

Candidates complain of longest interview scheduling delays on record due to increased recruiter workload Amidst layoffs, candidates report feeling that the market is starkly less stable compared to previous years. In 2024, a higher proportion (36%) candidates are waiting a month or more before disengaging from an interview scheduling process, up 12% from last year. Just 12% of candidates would disengage after 1 week, less than half compared to 2023.

Recruiters come under more pressure as the percentage of candidates expecting to wait a month or more for their first interview is up almost 3x from last year (from 5% to 14%). The largest proportion of candidates (31%) report their first interview took as long as 2-3 weeks to schedule, presenting a missed opportunity for recruiters looking to recruit top candidates.

Candidates demand automated interview scheduling to ease delay pains Candidates named the top area they want to see automated as interview scheduling at 37%. With 81% also saying having human touchpoints during the hiring process is vitally important, recruiters need to balance automation and timely communication to succeed.

To read the report, visit: https://www.cronofy.com/reports/candidate-expectations-report-2024

About Cronofy: Founded in 2014, Cronofy powers scheduling for over 180,000 companies, automating scheduling for any kind of interview in minutes, so that recruiters can focus on hiring top candidates. The privacy-first provider integrates with 70+ ATS, and their products are trusted by leading companies like Wise, GoDaddy, Indeed, Haufe Group, and Personio.

Discover more: https://www.cronofy.com/

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/candidates-fed-up-with-lack-of-responsiveness-in-recruiting-finds-cronofys-candidate-expectations-2024-report-302167257.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza ICT Economia_E_Finanza finds Cronofy's Candidate Expectations 2024 report report presents report embedded scheduler for high performance teams
Vedi anche
News to go
Affitti brevi, banca dati nazionale entra nel vivo
News to go
Elezioni europee, leader e non solo: risultati dei candidati
News to go
Sicilia, 'Vendemmia Verde': ammesse oltre 2mila aziende
News to go
Antitrust, istruttoria su 8 società farmaco patologie oculari per intesa restrittiva
News to go
Temporali al Nord, sole al Sud
News to go
Decarbonizzazione è importante per il 73% delle pmi italiane
News to go
Ombrellone e lettino, i prezzi medi in Italia
News to go
Fascicolo sanitario elettronico 2.0, cos'è
News to go
Europee 2024, come si vota
News to go
Frenano le vendite al dettaglio in Italia
News to go
Europee 2024, oggi Irlanda e Repubblica Ceca al voto
News to go
Ristorazione, rinnovato contratto: riguarda oltre 1 mln di lavoratori e lavoratrici


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza