Canton Fair Delegation Seeks to Boost European Trade Ties ahead of the 135th Session

GUANGZHOU, China, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In anticipation of the 135th China Import and Export Fair ("Canton Fair"), Chu Shijia, the event's Vice President and Secretary General, also the Director General of China Foreign Trade Centre, has embarked on a promotional journey to Greece, UK and Ireland. Chu's discussions with local business leaders in these nations highlighted the ongoing high-quality growth of China's economy and its move towards Chinese modernization, which he believes will open up new global opportunities. He stressed that the Canton Fair serves as a vital platform not just for China but for the entire world.

In Athens, during an exchange with the Greek business community, Chu reviewed the history and stated, "China and Greece, both ancient civilizations, have witnessed a long-standing friendship through the ancient Silk Road. Under the strategic guidance of our leaders, China-Greece economic cooperation has achieved significant results. The Canton Fair opens a window to the world, and we look forward to active participation from the Greek business community to promote China-Greece economic and trade development, contribute to the global economic recovery, and build an open world economy."

The promotional event in London was of significant scale, where Chu and his team held discussions with the 48 Group Club and the China-Britain Business Council. Chu introduced that the 135th Canton Fair will feature an optimized exhibition structure, a concentration of high-quality enterprises, and a wealth of innovative products. Jack Perry, Chairman of the 48 Group Club, expressed his intention to lead a delegation to the 135th Canton Fair and explore establishing a strategic partnership with the event.

During the promotion conference in Dublin, Chu mentioned, "China's recent announcement of unilateral visa exemption for Ireland will further promote cooperation between businesses of both countries." In light of the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Ireland, he invited the Irish business community to actively partake in the fair, access the Chinese market, take advantage of Chinese opportunities, and amplify bilateral economic and trade collaboration.

The business communities of Greece, the UK, and Ireland have responded positively to the promotional activities of the Canton Fair. Local enterprises and institutions have expressed eagerness to attend the event, expand cooperation with Chinese companies, promote trade development, and continue the beautiful friendship.

The delegation signed partnership agreements with Hellenic Chinese Business Chamber and Industry and Commerce Association of Ireland (ICAOI) in this tour, adding Canton Fair's global partners to 195 covering 103 countries and regions.

