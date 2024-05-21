CARDO SYSTEMS RELEASES PACKTALK PRO, A NEW DAWN OF SAFETY, SOUND AND STYLE

New super-premium communicator from Cardo Systems with capabilities like no other, the PACKTALK PRO brings back big sound and stealth looks

PLANO, Texas, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardo Systems, the global market leader in wireless communication systems for powersports riders, today unveiled a super-premium communicator, the PACKTALK PRO. The PACKTALK PRO introduces an all-new Crash Detection System which utilizes a three-part system. The unit sensors feel what your head feels, saving valuable response time when it's needed most. The Cardo Connect App that adds phone parameters and communicates to the Cardo cloud, which in turn informs your emergency contact, creating a unique and dependable crash detection system made specifically for on-road motorcycle riders.

Cardo has gone to great lengths to ensure the system is the most robust and accurate in the business. Cardo Systems has commissioned numerous crash test trials, as well as conducted extensive and ongoing field data collection from numerous riders around the world. Cardo's Crash Detection System is based on a perpetual learning algorithm. With thousands of Cardo riders worldwide who will contribute to the continuous data analysis and constant evolution of Cardo's Crash Detection System, the current solution's performance is just the beginning.

Powered by premium 45mm JBL speakers paired with an advanced sound processor, the PACKTALK PRO delivers arena-like audio whether listening to favorite ride-along music or talking to fellow riders. In addition, the matte black PACKTALK PRO turns itself on or off automatically. Once activated, the PACKTALK PRO will power down when standing still, and power back up for the ride for maximum battery-life.

"The PACKTALK Pro is the most advanced communication device we've developed in our history," said Alon Lumbroso Chief Executive Officer, Cardo System. "The introduction of crash detection and emergency alerts arms riders with a heightened level of security, taking what is already the most advanced and feature-rich system on the market and elevating it to a new level."

"For two decades we've committed ourselves to enhancing the riding experience and moving the industry forward with innovations that truly matter to riders. We intend to maintain that leadership position for many years to come," said Lumbroso.

The PACKTALK PRO carries over the features synonymous with Cardo Systems industry-leading lineup of communicators. Including Waterproof IP67, Bluetooth 5.2, Over-The-Air Software Updates, fast charging, USB type-C, built in FM Radio, universal Bluetooth intercom and a 3-year warranty.

Summary of Key features include:

Having an MSRP of $459 / €469, PACKTALK PRO will be available from retailers as a single pack from the middle of June. Alternatively, and available now, it can be ordered directly from www.cardosystems.com. The PACKTALK EDGE will continue to be offered alongside the PACKTALK PRO and available worldwide.

About CardoCardo Systems, a provider of cutting-edge devices and application services for powersports and outdoor enthusiasts, is proudly marking its anniversary this year by celebrating '20 years of innovation in motion'. Ever since launching the world's first Bluetooth-based wireless intercom headset in 2004, Cardo Systems has been responsible for many of the industry's innovations, revolutionizing communication, pushing technological boundaries, and enhancing user safety. Now sold in over 100 countries, Cardo is proud to be the world's leading communication device for groups in motion.

