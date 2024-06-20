Cerca nel sito
 
CAREIUM & CSL EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP WITH THE LAUNCH OF rSIM® TECHNOLOGY

20 giugno 2024 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Innovation Leaders in Technology-Enabled Care, Careium, and Critical Connectivity Experts, CSL, have announced the extension of their strategic partnership with the launch of rSIM® technology.

LONDON, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- rSIM is the world's first truly resilient and intelligent SIM card, that monitors connectivity and actively switches profile for maximum uptime. The launch will see rSIM technology made available to all 4G products in Careium's Eliza range of Technology-Enabled Care (TEC) solutions, including existing devices already deployed. The announcement comes at the same time as an extension of CSL and Careium's 15-year strategic partnership. 

rSIM offers the TEC Industry many benefits, including local roaming to all networks on both profiles and access to CSL's VPN infrastructure. rSIM uses new patented technology to check its own network connectivity and switch providers automatically when disruptions occur, minimising the chances of the SIM and the device becoming disconnected during outages. With two independent mobile operator profiles stored on the single SIM card, rSIM significantly reduces the risk of outages by switching to a backup mobile operator profile if an outage is detected. This can be the crucial difference between ensuring immediate assistance and worsening conditions, such as after a fall.

"This is an innovation milestone that we have been working on with CSL for many years. Even short-term disruptions in connectivity uptime create significant service risks and we needed a solution to minimise this" says Christian Walén, CEO at Careium. "rSIM revolutionises connectivity resilience by constantly monitoring available networks and finding the best route to connect. Our users are more secure than ever, knowing that Careium and CSL, both leaders in quality and innovation, are ensuring the highest-level Critical Connectivity for their TEC devices. rSIM is backwards compatible with our existing devices in the field, meaning our customers can upgrade seamlessly, enhancing their resilience and ensuring that the users they care for can live safe, rich, and active lives."

Ed Heale, CSL's CEO, commented: "This launch marks another significant milestone for the partnership between CSL and Careium. Having worked closely for nearly 15-years, supporting vulnerable people across Europe, deploying rSIM is the next step in our vision to provide uninterrupted connectivity solutions to the sector. CSL's fully managed service, combined with rSIM's patented technology to actively switch profiles to maximise uptime and minimise downtime, means we continue supporting Careium to deliver a world-class TEC solution."

Contact us to learn more.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2442396/CSL_Group.jpgLogo -  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2403578/CSL_Group_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/careium--csl-extend-their-partnership-with-the-launch-of-rsim-technology-302177164.html

