Giovedì 22 Agosto 2024
09:32
Casio to Release Collaboration NFT Sneakers with STEPN GO, the Move-and-Earn Web3 Lifestyle App

22 agosto 2024 | 09.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

800 Limited-Edition Sneakers to Be Offered in Four-Day Raffle Mint Event

TOKYO, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today a collaboration with the move-and-earn Web3[ 1] lifestyle app STEPN GO as part of the VIRTUAL G-SHOCK project involving the G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches. FSL, the Web3 product development studio that operates STEPN GO, will release a limited-edition offering of 800 total NFTs[2] featuring four types of virtual sneakers. These exclusive digital items will be available via Raffle Mint on MOOAR, FSL's NFT marketplace, from August 26 through 29.

 

*1 Web3 (Web 3.0) refers to the next generation of the Internet, a decentralized network realized with blockchain technology.

*2 Non-fungible token

VIRTUAL G-SHOCK was launched in September 2023, seeking to broaden the G-SHOCK user base.

STEPN GO is a lifestyle app where users can earn rewards for their daily movement and social interactions, including purchasing and sharing NFT sneakers.

A limited edition of 800 NFT sneakers will be available via Raffle Mint on Mooar, as part of the collaboration between G-SHOCK and STEPN GO aiming to expand the user base. The NFT sneaker designs incorporate various features of the G-SHOCK brand, including colors, shapes, and structures inspired by actual products from the sports-driven G-SQUAD line of G-SHOCK timepieces. These sneakers are designed not only to appeal in virtual spaces but also to highlight the brand's shock absorption when users engage in physical activities such as running. Users can earn cryptocurrency rewards in the STEPN GO app, based on the distance they run or walk.

FSL's co-founder Yawn Rong describes the collaboration: "We are always hoping to bring more long-established companies and diverse intellectual properties into STEPN GO to encourage more people to find out about our Web3 lifestyle apps. This collaboration with Casio is extremely important to FSL as a whole, based on our grand vision of promoting mainstream Web3 adoption."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2484606/STEPN_GO_KV_1920x1080.jpgVideo - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=78cqhNgJq6U 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/casio-to-release-collaboration-nft-sneakers-with-stepn-go-the-move-and-earn-web3-lifestyle-app-302227057.html

