Mercoledì 15 Maggio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:17
Casio to Release G-SHOCK-Surfrider Foundation Collaboration

15 maggio 2024 | 03.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Features Recycled Manufacturing Scraps for Resin Bezel and Band

TOKYO, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of the latest addition to the G-SHOCK family of shock-resistant watches. The new G-5600SRF is designed in collaboration with the Surfrider Foundation, a group committed to protecting our oceans.

Founded in California in 1984, the Surfrider Foundation is now an international environmental non-government organization with some 250,000 supporters active in 23 countries around the world. Sharing the foundation's doctrine of protecting the oceans we love and leaving beautiful seas for the future and recognizing that G-SHOCK is a brand loved by surfers, Casio collaborated with Surfrider Foundation on a total of seven models between 1995 and 2010.

This eighth collaboration, the G-5600SRF, is a shock-resistant watch featuring a bezel and band made with recycled resin scraps recovered from Casio manufacturing facilities. The scrap resin is finely shredded, mixed into a base urethane material, and then molded into the necessary components. The result is a fun, unique design created by the black and white flakes of this added material.

The Surfrider Foundation logo is featured on the dial and case back, while the hashtag #oceanfriendlylifestyle is printed on the band loop. These design features serve as reminders to live in a way that protects our oceans.

The watch delivers practical utility, as well, with a Tough Solar charging system that generates power from sun and fluorescent lamplight, eliminating the need to regularly replace the battery.

All of this, as well as paper packaging made with recycled paper, comes together in a special timepiece worthy of a G-SHOCK-Surfrider Foundation collaboration.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2409510/G_5600SRF_1_front__1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2409511/SRF_KV_banner_SRF_banner_1080x1080.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/casio-to-release-g-shock-surfrider-foundation-collaboration-302142391.html

