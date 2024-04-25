CATL Unveils Shenxing PLUS, Enabling 1,000-km Range and 4C Superfast Charging

BEIJING, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At Auto China 2024, CATL (SZ.300750) unveiled Shenxing PLUS—the world's first LFP battery that achieves a range above 1,000 kilometers with 4C superfast charging. Within eight months after the launch of the Shenxing superfast charging battery in August 2023, CATL has once again pushed the boundaries of LFP battery technology, ushering in the era of superfast charging for the whole industry.

1,000-km Super-Long Range Ensures Worry-free Travel

The Shenxing PLUS battery provides users with a super-long range driving experience, exceeding 1,000 kilometers, which means a trip from Beijing to Nanjing without recharging on the road. This allows new energy vehicles to not only meet commuting needs in urban areas but also accommodate long-distance inter-provincial travel.

The 1,000-km pure electric range comes from continuous technological breakthroughs. The cathode of Shenxing PLUS is made with a granular gradation technology, which places every nanometer particle in the optimal position to achieve ultra-high compact density. The proprietary 3D honeycomb-shaped material is added to the anode, boosting the energy density while effectively controlling the volume expansion during charge and discharge cycles. The single-piece casing, which is an industry first, optimizes the internal space utilization, allowing the Shenxing PLUS cells to reach an unprecedented energy density level.

At the system level, the Shenxing PLUS battery pack has a topological structure optimized on top of module-free CTP 3.0 technology, enhancing the packing efficiency by 7%. Through breakthroughs in materials and structure, the Shenxing battery system's energy density surpasses the 200 Wh/kg threshold for the first time, reaching 205 Wh/kg, making ranges over 1,000 kilometers a reality.

Faster Charging Delivers 600 km on 10-minute Charge

Aside from offering long range, Shenxing PLUS also charges fast. It can deliver a 600-km range in just 10 minutes of charging, far surpassing the usual batteries available on the market and realizing a true superfast charging speed of one kilometer per second.

To achieve the leapfrogging of charging speed, Shenxing PLUS applies technologies including fast lithium-ion conductive coating, the addition of transition metal elements, and new nanometer encapsulation, rendering smoother and more efficient energy transmission between cathode and anode materials. CATL has expanded the overcurrent area and capacity of the terminals in the battery system to rapidly dissipate heat during high-current charging. In terms of BMS core algorithms, CATL's newly-developed AI polarization model can predict and control the charging current in real time, enabling faster and smarter energy replenishment.

Superfast Charging Batteries + Network + Services Create a Closed Loop Ecosystem

In addition to exceptional new batteries, CATL has also initiated the construction of the Shenxing Superfast Charging Network to build the largest superfast charging service platform in China. CATL is collaborating with industry-leading partners like Star Charge, YKC and Shudao New Energy to provide the most convenient and cost-effective mobility experience for more owners of cars powered by Shenxing superfast charging batteries.

CATL is further planned to launch the industry's first Shenxing superfast charging vehicle owners club, operating in over 600 service outlets covering 271 prefecture-level cities in 31 provincial-level regions. It will provide Shenxing vehicle owners with roadside rescue, battery inspection and maintenance, and other services.

On its journey of continuous expansion of scientific frontiers and the utmost pursuit of a better life, CATL is ushering in a superfast charging era for new energy vehicles with a closed-loop supercharging ecosystem by integrating superfast charging battery, network, platform, and services.

