CCELL Celebrates Earth Day with a Sustainable Solution for Disposable Vapes--Biodegradable and Recyclable Components

PHOENIX, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Earth Day, CCELL®, the world's leading vaporization technology brand, recently announced the launch of a new All-In-One vape, Eco Star. Created from biodegradable, plant-based PLA and designed with an easily removable battery, the Eco Star empowers consumers to make more eco-conscious choices when enjoying the convenience of an AIO (often called a disposable) vape that is suitable for all consumers' favorite oils from live rosins, and liquid diamonds, to live resins and distillates.

The Eco Star's casing is created using corn stover, the leftover stalks, leaves, and cobs that remain after harvest. This resourceful approach not only reduces greenhouse gas emissions during manufacturing but also enables natural decomposition, leaving a minimal environmental footprint.

In addition to its environmentally friendly casing, the Eco Star features a removable and recyclable lithium-ion battery, allowing users to easily dispose of the battery separately from the casing. Battery recycling requirements may vary by country, city, etc. Please contact your local recycling center for more details before disposal.

Sustainability is baked into every step of the Eco Star's design. To minimize its environmental impact, CCELL adopted the aqueous processing technology in producing the EVOMAX and EVO ceramic heating elements built within the Eco Star and many other devices. The adoption of such technology helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 35% compared to traditional processing methods, according to CCELL's internal testing.

"We see the Eco Star as a step towards sustainability by reducing waste and energy consumption from the start." said Angela Pih, Global Chief Marketing Officer at CCELL. "By providing customers with the option of an eco-friendly vape we hope to prove consumers will make environmentally conscious choices when given the option."

While CCELL offers a wide range of products, from cartridges to pod systems, and reusable 510 batteries, consumer interest in All-In-One vape devices has continued to grow in recent years, with no signs of slowing. In 2023, BDSA reported "A growing trend in the vape space for the past year has been the rise of the disposable vape subcategory. From the start of 2022 to the end of 2022 (Q1 2022 and Q4 2022), disposable vapes have grown from taking up a 13% share of vape dollar sales to 17% of vape dollar sales."

Compatible with consumers' favorite oils from live rosins, and liquid diamonds, to live resins and distillates, the Eco Star doesn't ask you to sacrifice quality or convenience when making more environmentally friendly choices. CCELL hopes to lead our industry in building a greener future.

To learn more about the Eco Star AIO Vaporizer and CCELL's commitment to sustainability, visit https://www.ccell.com/disposable/eco-star.

