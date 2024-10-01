Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 01 Ottobre 2024
CCTV+: Chinese Diplomatic Missions Host National Day Receptions

01 ottobre 2024 | 18.02
BEIJING, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese diplomatic missions across the globe have been hosting events to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China ahead of the upcoming National Day on October 1.

The Chinese Embassy in North Korea held a National Day reception on Friday, where guests shared their expectations for a higher level of bilateral relations.Kang Yun-sok, vice chairman of North Korea's standing committee of the Supreme People's Assembly addressed the event, wishing the Chinese people, under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) with General Secretary Xi Jinping at its core, will make greater achievements in building China into a modern socialist country in all respects.The Chinese Embassy in Cambodia also held a reception on Friday in Phnom Penh.At the event, Cambodian guests praised China's contributions to regional and global peace and development, saying their country is ready to carry forward the iron-clad friendship with China to bring more benefits to the two countries and peoples.Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Hun Many congratulated the Chinese government and people on the anniversary and extended wishes for China's further development and prosperity.He also lauded the Belt and Road Initiative put forward by President Xi Jinping, saying it conforms to the trend of the times and injects new impetus into cooperation among countries with complementary advantages.The Chinese Embassy in South Africa held a reception on Thursday, with an exhibition themed on China's development and traditional culture.The Chinese Embassy in Honduras held a reception on Friday with officials, including President of the National Congress of Honduras Luis Redondo and Vice President of Honduras Doris Gutierrez, and guests from all walks of life in attendance to celebrate the Chinese anniversary and bilateral friendship.At the reception held by the Chinese Embassy in Spain on Thursday, guests commended China's development and expressed full confidence in bilateral cooperation.The Chinese Mission to the EU and the Chinese Embassy in Belgium jointly held a reception in Brussels on Wednesday, where guests said they stand ready to strengthen exchanges and cooperation between China and the EU to achieve greater progress in bilateral relations.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2gP8Iwc7XqI

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cctv-chinese-diplomatic-missions-host-national-day-receptions-302264337.html

