Lunedì 28 Ottobre 2024
CCTV+: "Opportunities in China"at the Digital Trade Expo

28 ottobre 2024 | 04.23
BEIJING, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Opportunities in China"at the Digital Trade Expo offers a detailed exploration of the Third Global Digital Trade Expo, through the perspectives of a journalist from Kazakhstan, a promoter of Sino-African friendship from Zimbabwe, a second-generation entrepreneur from Thailand, and a Ph.D. researcher in the new media music industry from the UK.

The story highlights Zhejiang's high-quality development in the private sector and the wealth of opportunities that China has presented to the world.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2541437/Opportunities_in_China.mp4 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cctv-opportunities-in-chinaat-the-digital-trade-expo-302288184.html

