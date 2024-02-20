Cerca nel sito
 
Celia Wanderley joins BIG as Chief Innovation Officer

20 febbraio 2024 | 14.17
LETTURA: 1 minuti

EDMONTON, AB, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bits In Glass, an award-winning, global digital transformation and business process automation firm, that has been serving Fortune 2000 & Public Sector clients for over two decades from its North America, UK and India offices, is welcoming Celia Wanderley to its executive leadership team in the role of Chief Innovation Officer. BIG's addition to the team marks the first significant move as part of its ambitious growth strategy after the investment by Capital Square partners

A highly accomplished executive with more than 25 years of experience in the technology sector, for the last few years, Celia held the Chief Technology Officer and Head of Invent positions at AltaML. Before that, Celia was a leader at Deloitte Consulting in the Technology Transformation and Architecture practice. Celia's extensive experience in large-scale technology transformation programs has allowed her to deeply understand enterprise solutions and data architectures and business process optimization through technology, enabling her to navigate complex and emerging technological landscapes with ease. In 2023, Celia was honored with the AI Innovator of the Year Award by Women in AI for her work in helping enterprises in multiple sectors adopt Artificial Intelligence in their business.

"AI is no longer an afterthought for the modern enterprise, it needs to be deeply embedded and supercharge the workflows built across complex heterogeneous technology environments," said Celia about why she is excited to join BIG at this stage of their growth trajectory.

"Celia's deep experience in both enterprise technology and AI equips us in a very unique way to work with our technology platform partners and better serve our clients in designing solutions that unlock the potential of people, processes, and data," said David Hauser, BIG's CEO.

Media Contact: Lee Mainman, CMO, www.bitsinglass.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2342175/Bits_In_Glass_Celia_Wanderley_joins_BIG_as_Chief_Innovation_Offi.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2342176/Bits_In_Glass_Celia_Wanderley_joins_BIG_as_Chief_Innovation_Offi.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/celia-wanderley-joins-big-as-chief-innovation-officer-302064526.html

in Evidenza